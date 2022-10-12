Mosaics Fine Art Festival Presents Best of Show Award to Missouri Resident

Artist Terri Myer awarded first place at 27th annual St. Charles, Mo. fair

(St. Charles, Mo., Oct. 12, 2022) Rowland Heights, Calif. resident Terri Myer was recently awarded “Best of Show” at Mosaics Fine Art Festival’s 27th annual event. She was among 80 juried artists from more than 15 states.

Myer received $1,000 as the first-place prize for her oil paintings. Eight artists received an “Award of Recognition” prize along with $500 each. They are Christopher Lynch, mixed media, from St. Louis, Mo.; Jeanie Papadopoulos, metal, from Ocala, Fla.; Caitlin Penny, printmaking, from Lenexa, Kan.; Matthew Piper, photography, from St. Charles, Mo.; Will Richards, clay, from Underwood, Wis.; Dana Rohde, art to wear, from New Albany, Ind.; Buddy Shaw, wood, from New Bloomfield, Mo.; and Rosemary Werkmeister, jewelry, from St. Louis, Mo.

“Terri’s artwork truly stood out based upon her intricate designs and colorful images,” said Mosaics Fine Art Festival president Denise Wulff. “Her work – along with artists from throughout the nation – made our 27th annual fair a don’t-miss event, and we are extremely proud of the huge crowd turnout we had this year.”

Pictured from left to right are Mosaics Fine Art Festival vice president Melinda Nolan, artist Terri Myer, and Mosaics’ president Denise Wulff.

The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit Mosaics Fine Art Festival.