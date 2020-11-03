MoSMB Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Dover, DE: Ryussi America, developer of MoSMB – SMB 3 (Server Message Block) server on Linux, announced the availability of MoSMB Standard Edition on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

MoSMB SE for Google Cloud’s platform is an enterprise-grade SMB (Server Message Protocol) NAS file server on Linux for running demanding workloads on modern storage systems. MoSMB supports high performance, high scalability and high availability in heterogeneous environments that include Windows, macOS and Linux computers. With a 64-bit architecture, MoSMB can store tens of billions of files and scale to multiple petabytes. Its high performance and scalability can be leveraged for varied solutions including but not limited to:

– High Speed File Server

– NAS gateway for HPC/AI Storage

– NAS gateway for Big Data Analytics

– 2K/4K Media and Entertainment Workflows

– Backup and Archival

MoSMB feature list

1) Enforces SMB v2/3 protocol semantics including open mode flags and locks for read and write operations.

2) Enterprise grade authentication via Active Directory and Kerberos.

3) Support for NTLMv2-based authentication when authenticating local users.

4) SMB v3 Encryption and Signing for ensuring safety and security of data.

5) Choice of Windows ACLs and basic POSIX ACLs for authorization.

6) User-ID mapping to map SMB identities to UNIX identities.

7) Support for heterogeneous environments consisting of Windows, macOS and Linux clients.

8) Performance scaling by scaling up CPU and/or RAM.

9) SMB v2 & SMB v3 protocol compliance

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Google Cloud and are thrilled about offering MoSMB to our customers through Google Cloud. With just a few clicks, customers can have a high performance SMB server to satisfy multiple use cases and scenarios,” said Sandeep Bhambani, CEO of Ryussi Technologies. “We also have a series of additional offerings lined up that we look forward to offer to our Google Cloud customers over the next few months.”

About Ryussi

Ryussi specializes in Storage and Systems Software. The company is focused on Product Development and Consulting. Its clientele include Fortune 500 companies and several startups. Over the years, it has worked on several challenging problems in the areas of Storage, File systems, Clusters and Networking