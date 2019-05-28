Most Improved Residual Value Brand 2019’ title awarded to Volkswagen India

Standing true to its testament of offering a value-for-money proposition, Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker recently received the title of the ‘Most Improved Residual Value Brand 2019’ by the Indian Blue Books (IBB) Residual Value Awards.

The independent analysis conducted by IBB collected data from over 8500+ touch points from both wholesale and retail channels from the last year. Post data collection, the average prices were compared for each model vis-à-vis last year, assuming it was being realized either in the first, second, or third year up to the fifth year.

The results of the findings revealed an upward increase in residual value by 3 to 7 per cent across Volkswagen’s product range. Thus, making it even more appealing and a prospective choice for customers within the pre-owned car segment.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We’re quite delighted to share that Volkswagen has received the title of the ‘Most Improved Residual Value Brand 2019’. This title reiterates our commitment to our Indian customers and truly reflects our dedication towards providing a value-for-money proposition. We extend our gratitude towards the esteemed jurors who have recognized our efforts of making Volkswagen carlines affordable and accessible in the Indian market.”

Volkswagen offers certified pre-owned vehicles through its 105 Das WeltAuto. outlets across India.