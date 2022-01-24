Most Recognised Brand; ‘Deltin’ Redefines Luxury Gaming & Hospitality In India

January 24, 2022: India’s leading luxury gaming and entertainment brand ‘Deltin’, owned by Delta Corp Ltd, has been recognised as one of the most appreciated brand in the gaming and hospitality category in India in the year 2021. With multiple awards by various hospitality/travel publications and mainline media for the unique ‘Deltin’ experience which offers the thrill of gaming, exciting entertainment, gourmet cuisine and world class hospitality services at its signature floating casinos in Goa; Deltin Royale & Deltin Jaqk and marquee hotels; Deltin Suites-Goa & The Deltin-Daman, the brand is redefining luxury gaming and hospitality in India.

x

In the year 2021, ‘Deltin’ has received plethora of prestigious titles including

DELTIN – ‘The Economic Times Best Brands’ 2021.

DELTIN ROYALE – ‘India’s Most Iconic Luxury Gaming & Entertainment Destination’ by Times Hospitality (Times of India Group).

DELTIN ROYALE – ‘Iconic Leader in Luxury Gaming & Entertainment’ by Mid-Day Icons 2021.

DELTIN JAQK – ‘Most Iconic Gaming Experience’ by Times Hospitality (Times of India Group).

DELTIN SUITES – ‘Most Iconic All Suites 5-star Casino Hotel’ by Times Hospitality (Times of India Group).

THE DELTIN – ‘Iconic Luxury Wedding and Events Destination’ by Mid Day Icons 2021.

THE DELTIN – ‘Best Leisure hotel 2021’ by Yatra Consumer choice Awards.

Apart from the above, ‘Deltin’ has been very regular at the receiving end of accolades and appreciations in the last few years as well.

Speaking about these milestones, Anil Malani, CEO-Deltin said: “These rewards and recognitions are the testament to the unwavering trust our patrons have consistently placed in us and the warmth & sincere care our employees have embodied day-after-day. We will continue to deliver the magic of Deltin to all our guests, keeping their safety and wellbeing paramount.”

x

The hospitality and tourism industry has been witnessing a healthy growth number and accounted for 7.5% of the GDP. The government has been making efforts to boost investments in the Indian tourism sector especially in the post pandemic era. The pandemic’s onset and subsequent series of lockdowns adversely impacted the entire world, and the hospitality industry was at the forefront. However, the sector has also been quick to bounce back from the initial disruptions and dip in business. With realigned strategies, innovative processes and a customer-first approach, the hospitality space is already making a comeback as people once again begin to travel, albeit somewhat differently compared to the pre-pandemic time.

Deltin with its state-of-the-art floating casinos, land-based casinos and 5-star hotels, promises an ideal mix of entertainment and hospitality, reflecting luxury and innovative lifestyles that match some of the best in the world. Deltin, owned by Delta Corp Ltd. has redefined the country’s gaming and hospitality sector by creating a holistic and unparalleled entertainment experience and has created a niche premium experience at each of their exquisite properties in Goa, Daman, Sikkim and Nepal.