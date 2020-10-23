Mother Dairy Ghee, Wavemaker India and 98.3 Mirchi unlocked relationships through a nostalgic foodwalk with #KhushbooApnepanKi

Everyone loves reliving the good old days and what better way than through something that binds us all together – food! That’s precisely what the #KhusbhooApnepanKi campaign aimed to do with a series of nostalgic stories and experiences narrated by Mirchi’s RJ Sayema on-air.

She took her listeners down memory lane by talking about her favourite sweet dishes that her family would make with loads of love and shudh desi ghee. Her storytelling of Chachi ke gud ke puye to Nani ke pede, filled the listeners’ hearts with nostalgia and even prompted others to share their #KhusbhooApnepanKi stories.

In association with Wavemaker, the media partner of Mother Dairy, Mirchi’s RJ Vidit and RJ Leen also boarded this memory train with RJ Sayema and posted their stories, experiences as well as special recipes of #KhushbooApnepanKi on their social media platforms. RJ Naved delivered a special Mirchi Murga for the campaign packed with laughter and reminiscence.

Speaking of the campaign, Shivangini J, Sr VP and Sr Business Director, 98.3 Mirchi (ENIL) said, “Mirchi has always been at the forefront of partnering with brands and enabling them to achieve their objectives, by conceptualizing and executing solutions as per the need of the hour.

This solution created for Mother Dairy Ghee, with the campaign thought shared by the brand as ‘#KhusbhooApnepanKi’, is another outstanding storytelling campaign that the team has executed. RJ Sayema’s voice brings this campaign alive transporting Mirchi listeners to a magical food walk down their memory lane.”

Mother Dairy Spokesperson stated, “With our latest initiative, we intended to curate the intrinsic bond we have in relationships, intertwined with food. Ghee has been traditionally linked to our food habits which cuts across generations.

With the festivities around and winters gradually setting-in, ghee consumption increases across markets. Therefore, we opted to execute the campaign at this point and radio came out to be the preferred medium due to its acceptance across all age-groups.”

Talking about the campaign, Mansi Datta, Managing Partner, Wavemaker India, said, “Mother Dairy is all about cherishing relationships and about rishton ka swaad badaye. We were able to harness the power of radio with this Mother Dairy Ghee Campaign.

Mirchi proved to be wonderful partner and we activated a campaign with their popular, much loved RJs Naved and Sayema, who helped trigger memory cues of favourite bachpan ke recipes and brought about the sweet memories with near and dear ones. And of course everything starts looking good when blessed, made and added with ghee.”

Overall, the campaign was a huge success, garnering impression of more than 5 lakh people, with more than 2 lakhs views and an engagement of around 500+people in Delhi, within a week. These number are constantly increasing as you read this article.