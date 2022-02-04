Mother – daughter duo incorporates the ancient child care methods with the backing of modernity and advancement to provide a safe and nourishing skin care solution for children

Inspired by the traditions and knowledge of childcare passed down by grandmothers to mothers, the #Dadi Nani Ke Nuskhe is what CITTA’s range of baby care products pride in. Powered by the prestigious Lexicon Group (Pune), this home grown brand brings to millennial parents specially curated baby products for the age groups of 0-5 years. Working on the principle of ‘Tradition backed by Science’ all CITTA products are a culmination of painstaking research into rituals, customers and best practices in baby rearing and caring. Therefore, each one has been designed with thought and age-old wisdom married with state-of-the-art technology and natural Indian ingredients.

Keeping in mind the tender and fragile skin of babies and toddlers, CITTA’s formulations are Safe and Tested that work well for the fast-paced demanding self-sustained life of millennial couples today. That is why, they are developed using natural ingredients and are guaranteed free of parabens, sulphates, silicones, mineral Oil and allergens. Keeping the motto of transparency as a way to serve each parent, CITTA mentions each ingredient clearly on its packaging.

Whether it is the various natural oils, or the oat silk, or the multiple extracts, each one of them has been combined with precision in a controlled environment and have received all the safety approvals.

Ranging from hair and body cleansers to massage and oiling products for babies CITTA has introduced 11 SKUs that are dermatologist approved, plumed with skin friendly pH, using Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and are cruelty free.

• The bestsellers Baby Balm aka (body butter) is first Indian baby balm. It is loaded with the goodness of Shea butter, that fights dryness and provides deep nourishment to a baby’s skin. It is a soft and supple anti-microbial formula that provides longer lasting moisturization due to its unique blend of 7 nourishing oils that provides nourishment, protection and replenishment and the love of natural antioxidants.

• The Talc Free Baby powder is an incredible combination of oat silk and corn starch that prevents rashes and itchiness with a supreme absorption capacity and allows its skin-friendly pH properties to help your baby’s skin stay fresh throughout the day.

• Similarly, the specially formulized Baby oil is an amazing amalgamation of 12 nourishing oils. Non allergic, non-sticky, a fragrance-free formula, the Nourishing Baby Oil is anti-microbial Anti-inflammatory.

• Other products include CittaTender Foaming Baby Wash, Moisturizing Baby Balm, Soothing Talc Free Baby Powder, Nourishing Baby Massage Oil, Gentle Foaming Baby Shampoo No Tears, to name a few.

Apart from e-retail platforms, the products are now available in 130 and more top medical stores across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.