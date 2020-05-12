Mother’s Day Celebration through Zoom Webinar

The students and teachers of Blue Bells Public School, Sector 10, Gurugram hosted an exciting function for the mothers on the special occasion of Mother’s Day. The event was held on the Zoom Webinar platform and was screened through the Facebook Live option as well.

The event was attended by more than 300 mothers Over 150 students from all the Wings participated in the celebration and. The event was graced by the presence of Dr Saroj Suman Gulati, Director, Blue Bells Group of Schools. Also, the entire event was made possible because of the guidance and support of Ms Anshuka Aneja, Deputy Director, IT, Blue Bells Group of Schools.

The main aim of the function was to appreciate the role of a mother in a child’s life. Thus, the mothers were specially invited to witness a host of performances. These performances were pre-recorded by the enthusiastic students within the limitations of staying indoors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Principal Arpita Acharya said: “The mother is the best gift to the child from God. Mother’s Day is a suitable occasion to honour her contribution towards bringing up the child. These celebrations are aligned to our objective of saluting their relentless efforts in bringing up their children.”

The mothers were entertained by myriad presentations by the juniors and seniors. Songs, dance performances and emotional messages by the children mesmerized the audience, as the children tried to put their best foot forward. All performances emphasized the truth that a mother’s love for her child compares to nothing else in the world.

The programme also had a set of fun-filled activities which were performed by the mother-child duo at home and were sent to the teachers for compilation. Mother’s day cards, messages and photographs all adorned the function.

Attachments area