Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Food subscription boxes are gaining widespread acceptance across India

There’s no better way to show your mother (or other mother figures in your life) how much you care than by surprising her with a fantastic subscription box present! With all of the hard effort Mom was putting in to provide for our family, home-cooked meals were non-existent. It’s time to express your gratitude with a meal that she won’t have to spend all day preparing. She will have the most delectable and well-deserved meals from all around the world every week or month.

Food subscription boxes are gaining widespread acceptance across India as they select the finest and latest products every month and ship them across to their clients. Mothers can opt for ingredients, or complete meals, including gourmet food and global cuisine. Innovative subscription boxes share recipes and exquisitely packaged boxes that can be used as collector’s items.

Here, we present some of the exquisite brands that have carved a niche for themselves and are the most sought-after in the metros across India.

Sprink – Bengaluru

Temperature checks of staff and sanitized meal boxes assure customers of safety and hygiene. Subscription plans with flexible dates are available. Moreover, Sprink also offers plenty of combinations in meal plans at affordable rates. The meal-subscription platform does not charge additional delivery fees from subscribers.

USP: Chicken Briyani, Punjabi Kadhi

Home Bytes – Delhi

Based out of Paschim Vihar, Home Bytes has a wide range of meals for people for selection. They are famous for their neat and sturdy meals packaging to ensure spill-free delivery. Food boxes are delivered free of cost for distances up to 3 kilometres on the order of INR 150.

USP: Rajma Chawal, Kadi Chawal; Simple home-style food

Happy Grub – Mumbai

It offers all-vegetarian menu options with a basic meal plan, including soup, at just INR 110. Meals with a combination of cereals and vegetables ensure a balanced diet. Happy Grub also provides custom-made diabetic meals for people, especially senior citizens. Higher the subscription tenure of customers, the more the discount rates the company offers.

USP: Nutrition experts have a say in the menu; Reasonably priced for exceptional quality

Bitelite – Chennai

Bitelite enables delivery from as early as 6.30 a.m onwards. It takes minimum orders for sums as low as INR 60 and allows recharge for as little as INR 150. Portions are generous, and delivery time is immaculate—no use of preservatives, additives, taste enhancers in any preparation.

USP: Pure Vegetarian menu, Dosa variety

Mealsbymom – Kolkata

This food delivery service offers authentic Bengali cuisine at affordable prices, ideal for students, senior citizens, and working couples. The meal plan begins at just Rs. 80. Their special festival menu with a wide range of Kolkata sweets is a winner.

USP: Skinless Roast Chicken, Fish & Chips.