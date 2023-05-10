Mothers Day Gifting Guide

Brand Name: Paula’s Choice

Product Name: Paula’s Choice BOOST 10% Niacinamide Booster, Vitamin B3, Vitamin C & Licorice Extract Serum, Pore Minimizer

Product Description: This concentrated 10% niacinamide serum booster dramatically improves uneven skin tone and refines the appearance of pore size, skin texture and fine lines.

Promotes a brighter, younger-looking appearance

Niacinamide (vitamin B3) visibly minimizes pore size

Sheer, ultra-light liquid formula

Use alone or add to your moisturizer or serum

Brand Name: Chopard

Product Name: Happy Sport (25Mm)

Product Description: A timepiece for women who stride boldly towards their destiny and whose vitality impels playful dancing diamonds to stage a mesmerising show. At the heart of the new Happy Sport, reinvented in a 25 mm diameter case in Lucent Steel™ or Lucent Steel™ and ethical gold, the course of dancing diamonds becomes even more fascinating. This new-sized iteration of the Manufacture’s iconic watch comes in seven variations featuring a choice of materials, colours and straps – including a new double tour option – and diamond settings.

Price– Price on Request

Link to images– Uploaded to the link mentioned above

Brand Name: VERO MODA

Product Name: VERO MODA Floric Shirt & VERO MODA Floric Pants

Product Description: With Mother’s Day round the corner, show some love to your mom by gifting her best picks from VERO MODA’s Spring – Summer ’23 collection. VERO MODA presents a new chic yet comfortable collection which is all things stylish & trendy making it an ideal gift for your mom.

Availability– In stores & www.veromoda.in

Link to images– Uploaded to the link mentioned above

Brand Name: Boddess

Product Name: Dear Darling Tint by Etude

Product Description: ETUDE presents Dear Darling Water Gel Tint that fully expresses sweet lips with deep, rich ice cream color. You will absolutely love this tint for its highly pigmented color that will stay on your lips all day long.

Availability– Available on Boddess.com

Link to images– Uploaded to the link mentioned above

Brand Name: The Macallan

Product Name: The Macallan Harmony Collection- Smooth Arabica

Price: On Request

Availability: Exclusively at the Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad Duty Free

Product Description: This Unique Single Malt was inspired by the Ethiopian Arabica bean. Exuding notes of ground coffee, hazelnuts, sweet raisin and vanilla, this special whisky will transport you into a world of flavor and texture, awakening your senses.