Mother’s Day Gifting Ideas

Mothers are our world when they are alive. They are the angels when are in heaven! As they still protect, love us when they leave their physical existence.

A mother is always the first teacher! She teaches us to love, laugh, kiss, and hug. She teaches us A, B, C, 1, 2, 3 and what not! A mother’s job never ends! She is the world to us and for her we are her world too! No one bond on this earth can ever come close to this special one which you share with your Mom. Like every year, this year too Mothers Day is coming on the 2nd Sunday of this month. Its more than an occasion to say her how much you love, need her in a special way. Make plans, go shopping and make this day extra special for this special person of this world.

Whether you want a sentimental customizable gift, a timeless classic pick, or a cheap, last-minute gift on a budget, our gift guide has got you covered.

FlowerAura, personalized gifts for mother’s day (https://www.floweraura.com/)

Starting INR799

Personalized gifts: Create beautifully personalized comfy cushion by selecting one of your favorite picture that can bring thousands of memories back to her mind and pair it with a coffee mug to praise and show her how special she is for you. One can also gift an engraved picture box to show off all of your favorite photographs.

Blaupunkt’s BTW01 wireless earbud (https://www.blaupunkt.com/in/)

Starting INR 5999

True wireless earbuds: Just a moment’s peace, sometimes can make a difference. To help your mom tune out for a little while and recharge, the Blaupunkt’s true wireless earbud would make a fantastic gift this Mother’s Day. The wireless earbuds are built to take all the sweat and dust and are always ready fill her day with all day music.

The True Wireless Earpods and range of wired/wireless earphones by Blaupunkt deliver the best-in-class sound experience with multiple intuitive features. These wired/wireless earphones have super bass which Indian consumers love and balanced treble for optimum volume, to deliver rich audio experience to Indian music lovers.

MoArmouz – Type C + Micro USB cable (https://www.moarmouz.com/)

Starting at INR 999

Type C + Micro USB cable: One of the most frustrating things is losing your only charging cable for your phone. Everyone can use an extra charging cable, and having a long one like Moarmouz Type C + Micro USB cable is a great idea. You must consider Moarmouz Type C + Micro USB cable for your mother because she will get the benefits of both Type C and micro USB male connectors in a single cable. With this super amazing cable they don’t need to worry about carrying different cables for your phone

Paul: French Bistro Bar, Restaurant and Café @ Rs1500 for two people

Food and wine: Enjoy a sumptuous luncheon with mum at Paul: French Bistro. Choose from entrees like Caprese tartine Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and rocket & basil pesto with balsamic drizzle on toasted olive bread. Quiche lorraine; mains of grilled Aglio olio e peperoncino Spaghetti with garlic, olive oil & red chilli peppers and desserts of Fleur de lys Dark chocolate mousse cake. This is small, intimate fine dining that is sure to make mum feel special.

Jumpin Heights (http://www.jumpinheights.com/)

Starting INR 8000

Plan a weekend getaway: If your mother loves the occasional physical adventure in her life, then head to Rishikesh with her for Jumpin heights, India’s first adventure sports zone. It is a sufficiently safe place for sport that she will enjoy. This will be an experience she will cherish for a long time and moreover you’ll find it funny to see her strapped inside a life jacket & a helmet. It is only a mother’s day weekend job, so book your trip in Rishikesh right away and get exciting discounts and offers.