Mother’s Recipe breaks the monotony in life with Desi Szechwan TVC release Lagao, Baaki Sab Bhool Jao Campaign

Delhi, 30 July, 2021 -The new normal has brought about a lot of lifestyle changes which has made our lives mundane and dull. We believe good food is one of the things that can add some happiness & excitement in life. Mother’s Recipe, one of India’s leading food brands have launched Desi Szechwan chutney with No added MSG under the brand name ‘Recipe’. The brand unveiled its new TV commercial which focuses on the theme ‘Life ko Spicy Banao’ and relates to how Recipe Desi Szechwan can add excitement to an otherwise boring day.

The TVC campaign depicts an offbeat and amusing delight through a typical work from home routine. Life is too short to be boring, it should be filled with fun, adventure, and new experiences. The brand Recipe aims to connect with today’s millennials through the campaign by turning everyday moments into memories. Recipe’s Desi Szechwan is being supported by a very interesting TVC film, in-line with today’s times of ‘work from home”. The TVC campaign ‘Presentation mein aag lagane ki Recipe’ presents very funny and edgy situational communication. It keeps one guessing & glued to the creative through-out and brings a big smile on one’s face in the end!! The highlight of Recipe’s Desi Szechwan chutney is it contains NO added MSG and is made using the highest quality ingredients. This exciting chutney stimulates your taste buds with its flavour & makes everything taste better.

Commenting on the latest TVC launch Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe, said “We understand the changing profiles, thought processes, preferences, and discerning tastes of millennials based on which we created a product like “Desi Szechwan Chutney.” The TVC campaign depicts the spicy twist the chutney adds to any dish. With the zest to live life to the fullest and with bubbling energy, today’s youth are more open to creating new experiences. With the launch of our latest TVC, we aim to connect with our audience with the theme that is most relevant, Life ko spicy banao which reflects that taste Szechwan adds to any dish.

The TVC will be shown on all OTT platforms, including HotStar, ZEE 5, SONY LIV, Voot, and MX Player. It would also appear in Google display advertisements. It would be supported with a 360-degree campaign that would incorporate social media, digital, on-the-ground activations, as well as OOH and offline campaigns.

Triton Communication Creative team added, “The campaign was the outcome of research we conducted on current trends & consumer behavior. We were excited and privileged to be a part of the team. In today’s fast-paced world, where everyone is stressed for time, our dependency on ready products has grown, yet without sacrificing taste or quality. The campaign’s Objective was to highlight the exciting flavours of the Szechwan chutney which can add a burst of flavors to both food & life.

