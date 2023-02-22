Mother’s Recipe brings a taste of Indian culture to Gulfood 2023 one of the World’s largest Food Exhibition in Dubai, UAE

New Delhi, February 2023 – Mother’s Recipe, India’s leading Indian Food brand has announced its presence at the 28th edition of Gulfood, one of the world’s largest food international exhibitions. Gulfood is an international platform of the global food and beverage trade business, one of the largest annual Food & Beverage sourcing events in the world, which commenced on February 20th and will end on February 24th. The event will host over 5,000 exhibitors hailing from 120 different countries who will be showcasing their products and services at the exhibition.

Mother’s Recipe brings to Gulfood, a traditional taste of Indian kitchen which is deep-rooted in culture, spices, and flavours. The authentic taste of Indian cuisine with rich tradition can be experienced through Mother’s Recipe wide range of products such as Pickles, Ready to Cook Spice Mixes, Instant Mixes, Delicious Chutneys & Papad. The brand will also be showcasing the newly launched Recipe range of Global Exotic Sauces and extended chutney range Spicy Tomato chutney, Red Chilli Thecha and Marwadi Garlic chutney.

Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe said “We are very proud to be part of the renowned Gulfood – one of the World’s largest food exhibitions. We are elated to showcase our products to local, ex-pat and multi-cultural tourists. Our presence would add value to the visitor experience at the Gulfoood 2023. At the Expo, we aim to offer our visitors a taste of India through our products that are packed with the highest quality ingredients using traditional recipes”.

Mother’s Recipe follows stringent, hygienic standards and strict quality control procedures that are implemented at various stages of processing to ensure the best quality of products without any preservatives. While purchasing raw materials such as fruits, vegetables, and spices, great emphasis is placed on quality to ensure authentic taste, which Mother’s Recipe brand promises to its consumers. The manufacturing plant in India has been certified under ISO 9001-2008 and ISO 22000 (HACCP), US FDA, BRC, Halal & Kosher & also registered with, Spice Board of India & Export Inspection Council.