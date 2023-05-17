Mother’s Recipe celebrated the unparalleled #TasteofMothersLove this Mother’s Day

New Delhi, May 17, 2023: Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the love and nurturing that our mothers provide us with every day. A mother’s love for her children is often considered to be one of the most powerful and unconditional forms of love in the world. It is a selfless love that is characterized by unwavering devotion. With time aging affects everyone including mothers and can often bring significant changes to a mother’s health and well-being. Aging mothers may face a range of health issues and it’s important for them, their families, and caregivers to be aware of these concerns and to take proactive steps. Rejoicing motherhood and every aspect of this superwoman, this Mother’s Day, Mother’s Recipe celebrated the #TasteofMothersLove, through their latest heartwarming DVC campaign.

Mother’s Recipe #TasteofMothersLove video shows the purest relationship – of a mother and her daughter. As the daughter prepares to travel abroad to study, she scurries around the room, trying to get her documents in order and get packed. From the other room, her mother keeps calling out to her. Frustrated, she can be seen muttering to herself and making her way to the living room. Her mom tells her that she wants to order a few things online but is unable to do so. The daughter, annoyed at having to explain it to her mother, takes the phone from her hand and says that this is the last time that she will be showing her how to do it. This is when the daughter notices, her mother ordering ready-to-cook 1-step mixes & pickles of Mother’s Recipe for her to take abroad. The mother says, “Even I won’t be there to look after you so I was thinking you could take something that tastes like home so that you won’t miss my cooking.” The daughter in this moment realizes that all this while her mother was trying to do something for her and embraces her to say thank you and appreciate her thoughts.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oY-wubKS4w

The campaign is the brainchild of Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe, who said “Mother’s Day is special to everyone and it is the perfect time to celebrate the ever-growing love of a mother. The #TasteofMothersLove reflects in everything she does for her children every day, some of which we don’t even realize. She showers the taste of her love through food, small gestures, ensuring we are safe, worrying about us when we come home late and so many other ways. As our mothers get older, it is important to provide them with care & support as a way of showing gratitude and love for all the support they provided us during our childhood. Through our latest campaign, we want to encourage everyone to show their mothers just how much they love her and give her the much-deserved acknowledgment.”

The campaign has been conceptualized by Ms. Sanjana Desai and the Mothers’ Recipe team and is LIVE on multiple digital platforms like YouTube,Facebook & Instagram. The campaign is meant to string at your innermost chords and rekindle in you the need to run to your mother and give her a long and lingering hug, to show her just how much you appreciate her.