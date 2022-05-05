Mother’s Recipe celebrates Mother’s Day with #tasteofmotherslove thanking all the mothers who made Work from home special

Mumbai, May 5th, 2022 – Mothers make life better and in challenging times they put up a brave face to encourage their children, their efforts certainly deserve to be commemorated. To express respect, and love towards them, this Mother’s Day, Mother’s Recipe – a Made in India, leading food brand has launched a new digital campaign. The campaign #TasteOfMothersLove is conceptualized and executed by Mother’s Recipe and Social Panga with an aim to acknowledge mothers who made work from home special & filled with loads of Pyaar.

The campaign video depicts a young working professional lady who is recording a heart-touching poem to her mother on Mother’s Day, thanking her for everything. It is a heartfelt poem is of the ordinary events that occurred during the WFH scenario for her, the usual tension on Zoom calls, and meeting the deadlines. The daughter appreciates the fact that her mother all through the pandemic became her strength, showered unconditional love, and ensured she ate well. The ad film ends on an emotional note where the daughter sends her the recorded video wishing her mother a very happy Mother’s Day. The campaign beautifully weaves together a narrative about each mother who made every moment of ‘work from home’ incredibly special. The digital campaign will be amplified across all social media platforms before Mother’s Day.

Talking about the campaign, Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mothers Recipe said “While mothers play an important role in our society, their strength is something that holds families together, and their sacrifices during this pandemic have been the driving force for their children & families. Mother’s Recipe over the decades has become a brand that is now synonymous with Mother’s love through its wide range of products. Over the past two years where the pandemic changed our lives, we witnessed and heard a lot of stories about how mothers were great support and strength during tough times for young professionals. We could think of no better occasion than Mother’s Day to pay tribute to the contribution of mothers and celebrate their unconditional love”.

Campaign Credits:

Brand Name: Mother’s Recipe

Campaign Name: TasteofMotherslove

Film Director: Manav Malhotra

Digital Agency: Social Panga

Campaign Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caSY4bqK5r8