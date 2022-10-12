Mother’s Recipe celebrates regional flavours by launching Marwadi Spicy Garlic Chutney in North India

New Delhi, October 12, 2022: Rajasthan’s rich culinary history has tempted several foodies. The Rajasthani platter is a fusion of many flavours. It is inspiring to see how the locals have curated recipes despite the scarce resources. An essential accompaniment of any Rajasthani thali is lahsun ki chutney or garlic chutney which adds flavour and excitement to food. To cater to the regional palate, Mother’s Recipe India’s leading Food brand has launched authentic and traditionally prepared Marwadi Spicy Garlic Chutney in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

Popular in the north and west region Marwadi Spicy Garlic Chutney is one of the main accompaniments served with Dal Bati, Bajre or Makki ki roti, rice, snacks and everyday meals. You can also pair it with comfort meals like dal & rice or Khichdi. Mother’s Recipe Marwadi Garlic Spicy Chutney is bright red in colour, spicy in taste dominantly made with chilli, garlic and with a hint of sourness of tamarind. No artificial colors or flavours are added. Attractively packed in an easy-to-pour spout pack and hygienically made, Mother’s Recipe Marwadi Spicy Garlic Chilli Chutney, will surely enhance the taste of everyday meals. Easy to open and store spout pack makes it a convenient pouch that is ready to consume whenever you want.

Commenting on the recent launch of the Marwadi Spicy Garlic Chutney Ms Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, of Mother’s Recipe said “We at Mother’s Recipe are committed to creating and delivering products, which celebrate regional cuisine & cater to our vast regional palate. . The recent launch of Marwadi Spicy Garlic chutney is a product we are very proud of. Chutney is one category where we have witnessed consistent growth over the past few years and is a welcome extension to already popular chutneys like Tamarind date chutney, Bhelpuri chutney, Panipuri chutney & Dhania Pudina chutney. This development is a result of demand from growing millennial consumers along with a rise in the working women’s population who are ready to experiment with cross-regional cuisines. Parallelly the demands of the FMCG sector are evolving and consumers are seeking convenience, hygiene, authenticity, and better-packaged products.”

The product is available in all exclusive Mother’s Recipe outlets, and local retail stores across Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Mother’s Recipe Marwadi Spicy Garlic chutney is available in a spout pack at 200 gm at Rs.60 only.