Mother’s Recipe launches healthy ‘Ready to Eat’ combo meals for IRCTC

Consumers have progressed from the days when they had to depend on pantry car food to having convenient hygienic & healthy meals while travelling by Indian Railways. Enhancing the customers experience while travelling, Mother’s Recipe, India’s leading ethnic food brand has recently announced the launch of its tasty and hygienic ‘Ready to Eat’ combo meals served with IRCTC in all A + Class trains across Rajdhani, Duranto, Shatabdi, Tejas which covers to North, West, and South Zones of India.

Mother’s Recipe’s specially curated ‘Ready to Eat’ combo meals consist of complete meals like Rajma Masala and Rice, Chole Masala and Rice, Dal Tadka & Rice, Dal Makhni & Rice & Vegetable Biryani that are available at MRP Rs 155/- along with a FREE Mother’s Recipe mixed pickle sachet. All the combo meals have NO preservatives, no artificial colours & are packed in 100% microwaveable sealed pouches which comes along with a disposable spoon and napkin which makes your meal convenient and enjoyable in the train. The preparation method takes approximate 1-2 mins in the microwave, which is heated by the servers & served ready.

Commenting on the announcement, Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe said, “At Mother’s Recipe, we’re consistently innovating and introducing new product lines that are convenient, cost-effective, and healthy for our customers. We do not make & sell any food that we don’t enjoy ourselves. Having collaborated with IRCTC on their A+ Class trains our brand takes great satisfaction in curating unique combination meals that are both clean and convenient. As a result of the current situation, we began curating these special combo meals for the IRCTC to provide travellers with tasty, safe and hygienic meals. Travellers can now enjoy delicious and genuine Indian cuisine on the go. Our products have no preservatives, no artificial colours and are filled with the greatest quality ingredients, providing an authentic taste, as well as being healthy and ready to consume. Because of the great response, we have received we are also selling the Meal combos on our website – www.mothersrecipe.com for anyone to buy. They are the best to carry for travelling”