Mother’s Recipe makes its presence felt at the Indian Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai

Mother’s Recipe, India’s leading ethnic food category brand has announced its presence at the prestigious Indian Pavilion – World Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which began on 1 October 2021 and commences on 31 March 2022. It is one of the popular Indian FMCG brands to represent Indian food at the World Expo 2020 pavilion. It showcases about 50 different products at the world’s biggest cultural gathering

Mother’s Recipe brings to the United Arab Emirates, a traditional Taste of Indian Kitchen which is deep-rooted in culture, spices, and flavour. The authentic taste of Indian cuisine with rich tradition is brought to you through their wide range of products such as Pickles, Ready to Cook Spice Mixes, Instant Mixes, Delicious Chutneys and Papad. Mother’s Recipe has partnered with Sanjeev Kapoor’s popular food chain which has an exclusive eatery ‘Khana Khazana’, wherein the local citizens, ex-pats and visitors can taste as well as purchase their favourite products. Additionally, visitors can purchase meal packs which include packed pickles.

Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe said “We are extremely proud to be one among the first in the FMCG category to be part of world-renowned Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase our products to the local, ex-pat and multi-cultural tourists. Our presence would add value to the visitor experience at the Indian Pavilion. UAE is known to be home to many ex-pats and through our presence, at the Expo 2020, we aim to offer our visitors a taste of India through our products that are packed with the highest quality ingredients using traditional recipes”.

Mother’s Recipe follows stringent, hygienic standards and strict quality control procedures that are implemented at various stages of processing to ensure the best quality of products without any preservatives. While purchasing raw materials such as fruits, vegetables, and spices, great emphasis is placed on quality to ensure authentic taste, which Mother’s Recipe brand promises to its consumers. The manufacturing plant in India has been certified under ISO 9001-2008 and ISO 22000-2005 (HACCP), Halal & Kosher & also registered with US FDA, Spice Board of India & Export Inspection Council.