Mother’s Recipe teams up with the movie Goodbye for their new exciting Pickle Campaign

New Delhi, October 06, 2022: Food connects all our traditions & families together. Recipes have been passed down generations in India from our grandmothers to our mothers & our mothers to us. Indian Cuisine is a rich, diverse cuisine & food is always celebrated. One such food that is special to India & special to us is Achaar, Achaar brings back a lot of nostalgic memories Pickles are made & enjoyed in every state of our Country, in every town & every home; from the famous Thokku in the South to Pachranga in the North, and Gorkeri & Chuundo in Gujurat, these eternal favorites truly reflect the delicious union of India’s authentic and rich food legacy. Market leader in the Indian pickle category, one of the leading Indian food brands Mother’s Recipe has entered a co-branded association with the upcoming comedy-drama film Goodbye for its latest Pickle Campaign.

The Campaign encapsulates an emotional journey where the protagonist Rashmika Mandanna reminisces her childhood memories, of her mother making achaar on the terrace during Mango season following age-old recipes. She recollects, how her mother used to ensure the ingredients were perfectly sun-dried on their terrace, and how the right recipe was followed, with fresh oil and masalas added, to get the perfect taste. In the video, Rashmika Mandanna portraying the character of Tara in the Film Goodbye reflects on her fond memories and says, – “Maa ke haaton se bane aachaar se judi hai bahut sare khatti-meethi yaadein. Joh rahte hai dil ke kareeb Jaise hamara special Mother’s Rcecipe, Pyaar aur swaad ke anokhe mishran se banaa Mother’s Recipe, Taste the Love.

The campaign is running on social media & digital marketing platforms. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_krMIN_Hjko

Commenting on the campaign Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe said “For Mother’s Recipe as a brand we always try to strike a chord with our consumers in different ways. We are happy to associate with the movie ‘Goodbye’ as our latest campaign aims to create a feeling of love & nostalgia associated with Achar made by our mothers. Mother’s Recipe pickles are made using traditional recipes & the most authentic ingredients, just how our grandmothers made them.”

Bhavini Sheth, COO, Balaji Motion Pictures says, “We are extremely delighted to have Mother’s recipe join us for our beautiful film Goodbye. We could not think of a better partner since both, the brand and the film cover the essence of love & nostalgia seamlessly.”

Mother’s Recipe has over 60 different variants of pickles, there is a pickle for every region following traditional recipes & local ingredients, so it is as authentic as you are used to & just like your grandmother’s recipe. We are proud to keep up our traditions, there are NO preservatives, no artificial colors NO artificial flavours in our pickles but only the best tasting Achaars.