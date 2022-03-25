Motherson wins its first order from Boeing

Mumbai – March 2022; Motherson announced that it has won an order from Boeing to manufacture and supply aftermarket molded polymer parts for commercial airplane interiors. This is the first order for Motherson from Boeing. The order will commence from Q3 FY23 and will be produced in a Motherson plant situated in Noida, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India.

Motherson is scaling its capabilities to provide integrated solutions to the aerospace industry. With capabilities in aerospace ecosystem such as materials, aerostructures, wiring harnesses and global manufacturing footprint, Motherson has the necessary knowhow to support the upcoming ramp-up of production for major global aircraft manufacturers. This is in line with our growth strategy to strengthen non-automotive business as announced during our five-year plan, Vision 2025.