Moti Nagar- An emerging realty hotspot in Delhi

Located in North East Delhi with strategic connectivity to the heart of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, Moti Nagar has carved a niche of its own. It lies in Zone ‘G’ close to central Delhi bounded by Delhi, Rohtak Railway Line and National Highway –10 Najafgarh Drain in the North, Rohtak Road on East, Railway line and Patel Road in the South and West, respectively. It also enjoys excellent connectivity to prominent localities of Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar via Ring Road and the Delhi Metro service. Moti Nagar is located merely 8 Km from the New Delhi Railway Station and just 1 km and 2 km from Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations, respectively. It is well-connected with the Indira Gandhi International Airport as well.

With exclusive residences, recreational options, and tree-lined broadways, Moti Nagar has its own charm blended in a package of modernity. Located in the dense, low-rise development of residential and commercial zones, its accessibility from Najafgarh Road and Old Rohtak Road makes it a sought-after realty hub. Its connectivity to industrial and business hubs – Karampura Industrial Area, Kirti Nagar Industrial Area and Connaught Place have acted as a magnet for corporate professionals to settle down here. Seamless connectivity via public transportation such as bus, metro and cabs are a boon for residents here.

Dotted with schools, hospitals, restaurants, F&B outlets and local markets, Moti Nagar is a thriving neighbourhood with broad streets, streetlights, drainage and sewage system. Encircled by Noida, Gurugram and central Delhi within a 30 Km distance and being home to bustling retail spaces, Moti Nagar as an address exemplifies convenience and hassle-free living. Moreover, residential pockets such as Tilak Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Anand Kunj, Vikaspuri and Ashok Nagar provide a like-minded community for celebrations and social interactions.

Proposed infrastructural developments such as the Metrolite project, the North-South Corridor and East-West Corridor will bolster connectivity, generate employment and accentuate real estate prospects. Moreover, the treatment and renovation of the Najafgarh Drain will offer a sustainable lifestyle with all comforts to residents.

DLF Midtown is one of the largest integrated neighbourhood developments located in Delhi’s Shivaji Marg. Capital Greens, a part of DLF Midtown is home to around 2500 families and is spread over 31 acres of area. Surrounded by approx. 128 acres of the picturesque DDA Greens, this residential enclave offers huge open spaces, walking areas, and green vistas within the complex, in the midst of a well-connected locality with all amenities. Capital Greens I, II, and III are three high rise residential addresses, part of Midtown with close to 2,870 apartments. The complex is managed by internationally acclaimed agencies like Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) and Colliers International. The project has been conceptualised and designed to be planet friendly and it upholds the highest values of community living and environmental protection with an environment that ensures comfort, privacy and security.