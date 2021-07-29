Motia Group hosts Plantation drive on World Nature Conservation Day

The drive was conducted at Motia’z Harmony Greens, Zirakpur_

Motia Group on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, hosted a plantation drive to make the community’s environment better for all. The drive began in the morning at Motia’z Harmony Greens, nearby Sector 20, Panchkula, on Kishanpura-Sanauli Road, Zirakpur. Amid an ongoing pandemic, it is very crucial to conserve the natural resources present around us for creating naturally rich surroundings. World Nature Conservation Day serves as a reminder to preserve our natural resources. It is observed to raise awareness about a healthy environment as the premise of a stable and healthy society.

“Every human being is responsible for the conservation of nature and each individual must participate in protecting the environment. Together, we need to work towards a sustainable world to ensure the well-being of the present as well as future generations. At Motia, we believe even if our residential community contributes their bit on this day, it is enough to initiate a significant change in the mindset of our future generations. This positive awareness and education are crucial for people to imbibe”, said Mr. LC Mittal, Director, Motia Group.

Motia Group has been proactively taking steps for the welfare of its employees, surrounding community, and workers. The group had organized a vaccination drive for 150 construction workers at its Guilford Square project in Zirakpur. A yoga session was also organized by the group in Motia’z Harmony Greens on International Yoga Day for promoting a wellness-oriented lifestyle.