Motia Group launches premium project Motia’z Harmony Greens…

Chandigarh: Punjab-based real estate developer Motia Group today announced the launch of Motia’z Harmony Greens, a premium housing project, nearby Sector 20, Panchkula, on Kishanpura-Sanauli Road, Zirakpur. Spread over 7 acres, the project will be completed in multiple phases in three years. The project will have beautifully spaced & efficient 3 BHK, 3+1 BHK, and 5+1 BHK in plot sizes varying from 195 Sq. Yd. to 337 Sq. Yd, with starting price of Rs. 58 Lakhs.

Adjoining a forest cover of approximately 300 acres, the premium residential project brings an upgraded lifestyle in the lap of nature, away from the fast-paced tempo of city life with all major necessities in close proximity, and proposed connectivity to 200 ft. wide PR7 Airport Road. The properties around PR7 Airport Road near Zirakpur are attracting investment from people due to the potential of high returns as these properties offer seamless commuting to the adjoining areas. The newly constructed road connects Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Mohali, and in time, Panchkula, is expected to draw investments from NRIs, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Himachal residents.

“With Chandigarh on the map for NRIs, the opening of properties in Zirakpur near Airport Road has provided them with the opportunity to expect high returns on their investment. It also has excellent access to key places, nearby tourist attractions, and high quality of life, making it a popular place to buy/invest. Furthermore, property investment is secure because you will receive returns on your capital, whether through rental or capital appreciation; capital appreciation is predicted to range between 10% and 12% in the short term,” says LC Mittal, Director, Motia Group.

The low-rise project — S+4 concept with lift — to be developed with earthquake resistant RCC structure has a host of amenities, including Rain Water Harvesting, well-covered stilt parking, Lifetime free meditation (B.K. Meditation Centre), Kids Play Area & Jogging Track, Commercial arcade within the premises, Up to 64 feet wide Internal Roads, Free Club House, Open Gymnasium, e-Intercom facility, and 24×7 Power backup.

In phase I, the Group will deliver 72 units out of the total 272 units. Most of the city conveniences are at a short distance from the project: Bus Stand is 10 minutes drive, Railway Station is 12 minute drive, Alchemist Hospital is 6 min drive, and International Airport is 14 min drive. “In fact, the area is witnessing many foreign brands in commercial establishments making their presence felt here because they see a large footfall of all ages from the mid-segment to the high-end strata. Real estate in this area is seeing a major increase as more developers and investors are inclined to join this upcoming hub,” adds LC Mittal.