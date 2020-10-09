National Real Estate Developement Council (NAREDCO) Signs MOU With CII’s Indian Green Building Council

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has signedccccwith Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), on 7th October 2020 through Video Conferencing to facilitate India’s growth as a global leader in green buildings and green built environment. IGBC is a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The council holistically evaluates how a green building is and accordingly rates the builder either as IGBC Platinum/ Gold / Silver certified. IGBC through its multi-pronged strategy has facilitated India to emerge as the second-largest country in terms of the largest green footprint.

The MoU was signed by Mr Rajesh Goel, Director General, NAREDCO and Mr K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII – Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, in the presence of Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO, Mr V Suresh, Chairman, IGBC, Mr Ranjan N Bandelkar, Vice President–West, NAREDCO, and Mr Gurmit Singh Arora, Vice-Chair, IGBC.

Commenting on the new development Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO said “The objective of the MoU is to exchange information on the latest developments in our respective fields that are of common interest such as information on green buildings, sustainable construction techniques and green materials and jointly work, in particular, to benefit the Real Estate Sector. Both parties will jointly focus on five major states in India, that is, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha to carry out green building projects and demonstrate tangible benefits.”

Speaking on the association, Mr V Suresh, Chairman, IGBC said “NAREDCO’s service to the nation in building habitats of all forms is unparalleled. India has been a global leader in the green buildings’ movement over the last two decades, with over 7.61 billion sq.ft. of green footprint, spanning buildings of all asset classes of the built environment.

The contribution of developers on the green journey has been phenomenal. This formal engagement with NAREDCO will help advance the National Green Building Movement.”

It is also worth mentioning that there will also be a synergy between NAREDCO and IGBC local chapters. IGBC would seek the support of the NAREDCO members in all its local chapters and work closely with stakeholders in the region/ state in taking forward the green building movement.

Furthermore, the MoU emphasised the need for introducing green aspects in Affordable housing. IGBC and NAREDCO will jointly work with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and other relevant ministries and departments to promote Green Affordable Housing in the country.

To help build capacity, IGBC would also be organising training programmes and awareness sessions in various cities, exclusively for NAREDCO members.

As per the MoU NAREDCO will take the lead and IGBC would extend all support. A task force will be formed to drive this joint initiative. Also, the National President of NAREDCO would be the Ex-Officio member of IGBC Executive / Advisory Board.

This MoU has been signed for a period of five years and can be extended basis the mutual consent of both the parties.