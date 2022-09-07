Moustache Escapes in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organizes Riders in the Wild for biking aficionados

National, 07th September 2022: Moustache Escapes, a travel company that started as a backpacker’s hostel in Delhi and has now turned into a nationwide chain of hostels, boutiques, and campsites in more than 20 prime tourist locations, has organized ‘Riders in the Wild’, an event for the biker’s community with superbikes in Madhya Pradesh in association with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board as part of their recently signed Memorandum of Understanding.

Taking a detour from the regularly organized biking events in northern regions like Ladakh, etc, the Madhya Pradesh ride is the first large scale biking event to be held in central India. The event will flag off at Khajuraho on 21st September and culminate on 27th September at Minto Hall, Bhopal. As an offbeat escapade on bikes, the riders will cover a distance of 1400 kms wandering through rainforests, Satpura, Kanha and Pench forest ranges as well as other serene locations like the Moustache Panarpani Retreat over the 7 days. While ensuring on road assistance throughout the ride, Moustache Escapes has also made arrangements for the stay and meals of all participants. These 35 participants from Indore will ride on superbikes like the Kawasaki Ninja, Triumph, Interceptor, BMW, Himalayan, Ducati, Benelli, KTM, Harley-Davidson and more.

Offering a timeless beauty of ancient architectural monuments through the ride and the greatest crossroads of wild adventures that are yet to be explored, the event serves as an excellent opportunity for the riders to reconnect with nature and its wonders.