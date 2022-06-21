MovieMax celebrates the results of SSC boards with huge discounts

Mumbai, 21st June 2022: In light of the announcement of the 10th SSC Maharashtra Board results, MovieMax, a chain of multiplex theatres belonging to Cineline India Limited, has decided to join in the joy of students by launching a unique project called ‘Happiness of success with MovieMax’. In this initiative, MovieMax will be offering huge discounts on movie tickets for students whose 10th results have just been announced. This offer is available at MovieMax in Sion, Thane, Kandivali, Goregaon, Mira Road, Andheri, Nasik & Nagpur.

The results of the Maharashtra State SSC Board have just been announced. 15 lakh 62 thousand students passed and more than 10 lakh students passed in first class. Celebration is all around Maharashtra and MovieMax has decided to join the party. MovieMax has announced multiple offers on movie tickets to the students so they can celebrate their success by watching their favorite movies. Additionally, gifts will also be given to the students who have gotten more than 60% marks in the SSC board exam.

Commenting on this, Kunal Sawhney, COO of Cineline India Limited, said, “10th results are always a nail-biting event in everyone’s lives. With the results recently announced, we wanted to introduce something to show support to the students who are the future of India.

We decided to help sweeten the celebration of the hard work and dedication of all the students by offering discounts on our tickets so they can enjoy it with their friends and family. This is our way of encouraging the students to continue studying hard and at the same time, reminding them of the importance of taking a moment and celebrating achievements in life.”

To appeal this offer, students simply need to show their 10th mark sheet with over 60% and their identity card at the ticket counter.