Moving Offices? Here’s How to Simply the Process

Whether you’re moving your business to a fresh, new location or simply scaling down your office space, moving offices can be a big undertaking. We’re sharing some tips to help make your office relocation a smooth and hassle-free process.

Schedule a Move During Off-Peak Hours

While it might be tempting to schedule your move on a Saturday because it’s more convenient and most people are off work, this can actually make the moving process more difficult. Instead, schedule your move on a weekday during off-peak hours. Not only will you avoid traffic and other delays, but you can also secure a better rate from your moving company.

Hire a Professional Moving Company

Unless you have a very small office or a dedicated moving crew, it’s best to hire a professional moving company. Professional movers have the experience, the equipment and the resources to handle the moving process — from packing and loading moving boxes to transportation to unpacking and setting up.

Go Digital

Now is the time to go digital and ditch your paper files. This will not only help you save money on storage, but it will also make your office more efficient and effective. Moving paper files can be messy and time-consuming, so it’s best to digitize your records before the big move.

Coordinate Office Equipment

It’s important to coordinate your office equipment and make sure you know where everything is going. You should also plan for critical equipment to be up and running as soon as possible. This can include computers, phones, copiers and other essential office equipment.

Communicate with Your Employees

Communication is key when moving offices. Be sure to keep your employees in the loop and let them know about the big move. You should also have a plan in place for your employees to stay in contact during the move, especially if the move is going to be disruptive.

Have a Backup Plan

It’s always best to have a backup plan, especially when moving offices. This can include a backup office space, a backup phone number and a backup server. You should also have a plan in place in case you encounter any unexpected delays during your move.

Update Your Contact Information

When you move offices, it’s important to update your contact information. Be sure to update your website, your email signature and your business cards. You should also notify your clients, vendors and other important contacts about your new office location.

Make Sure Your Office is Secure

When moving offices, it’s important to make sure your new office is secure. This can include changing the locks, setting up an alarm system and making sure your office is properly insulated. You should also make sure your office is clean and organized before you move in.

Schedule a Walkthrough

Schedule a walkthrough of your new office space before you move in. This can help you identify any potential problems and make sure your office is ready for business.

Have a Grand Opening

Once you’re settled into your new office, it’s time to celebrate. Have a grand opening and invite your clients, vendors and other important contacts to your new office. This can help you get settled into your new office and start off on the right foot.