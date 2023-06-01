Mphasis launches Mphasis.ai business unit to help enterprises leverage the power of Generative AI

Mumbai, 01 June 2023 Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today launched ‘Mphasis.ai’, a first-of-its-kind business unit, focused on transforming organizations globally by unlocking the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to maximize business outcomes. The business unit seamlessly integrates AI capabilities into existing technology landscapes, enabling organizations to improve customer intimacy and experience and enhance operational efficiency while minimizing disruption.

The Mphasis.ai business unit delivers various benefits to enterprise clients that include:

Offerings that drive business outcomes, starting with AI Advisory to help assess and identify key AI interventions to complete archetypes such as contact center transformation, customer experience transformation, etc.

Access to an array of patented AI assets, over 250 models available on Hyperscaler marketplaces, and frameworks created at Mphasis Next Labs (an in-house research and innovation lab) that can be seamlessly integrated into existing systems and processes.

Access to state-of-the-art Conversational AI platforms, powered by generative AI technology, and large language models (LLMs) to transform customer experience management and employee engagement for businesses thus driving operational efficiency.

Access to the Mphasis Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem which has enrolled over 50 domain-specific start-ups (including AI-focused) that can accelerate the co-creation of robust go-to-market solutions for enterprises.

“At Mphasis, cloud, and cognitive-led solutions have been central to our unique Front2BackTM (F2B) approach to transformation. Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Mphasis.ai business unit and embrace a new era of innovation. We are laser-focused on enabling enterprises to leverage the potential of AI, helping them maximize business outcomes. With cutting-edge technology at its core, our launch heralds a transformative journey, empowering our clients to unlock unparalleled productivity, drive efficiency, and shape a future of endless possibilities. I am invested in the success of this endeavor and will personally drive the launch and expansion of Mphasis.ai,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis. “Generative AI technology has become a catalyst for enterprises to drive creativity and efficiency in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. With its ability to generate novel ideas and solutions, Mphasis.ai will empower companies to break free from the confines of conventional thinking, enabling them to differentiate themselves in the fiercely competitive market. We eagerly look forward to partnering with our clients and partners to redefine intelligence, while businesses remain resolute in their pursuit of ensuring responsible and sustainable growth for the future,” said Srikumar Ramanathan, Chief Solutions Officer, Mphasis.

Anup Nair, a seasoned technology leader at Mphasis, will assume the role of Chief Architect & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Mphasis.ai to spearhead the further development, deployment, and expansion of the business unit, as well as work with our Partnerships team to develop its ecosystem of partnerships and solutions in this domain.

Mphasis, through this business unit, offers services including Generative AI Advisory, AI App Development, Reinforcement Learning Based Conversation Design, Industry Specific Model Development & Large Language Models (LLMs) Fine-tuning, Prompt Engineering, LLM Application Testing, Factuality Evaluation, and Data Prepping. The transformative power of this business unit is expected to enhance engineering productivity while driving innovation of the Contact Center, IT Operations, Business Operations, and Experience for enterprise clients.

Examples from the business unit’s suite of intelligent service offerings include:

Generative AI Advisory engagement: This is an offering that is targeted to help Enterprises to assess where AI can have the biggest impact in the chosen areas. The output of this engagement can help drive the AI strategy and the clients can leverage Mphasis.ai to execute this strategy.

Contact Center & Customer Experience Transformation: This is a solution that helps enterprises deliver great customer, Agent, and employee experiences, reducing digital leakage and delivering operational efficiencies by introducing AI-based interventions into the contact center ecosystem. The solution integrates Kore.ai which will revolutionize the way businesses including Banks, Retailers, Insurance, Travel, and Healthcare companies interact with their customers by enabling the quick deployment of conversational agents powered by Generative AI.

Mphasis has partnered with several Hyperscalers such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Microsoft Azure while collaborating with specialized market-leading AI platforms and solutions companies such as Kore.ai (Gartner Leader in Conversational AI platforms) and Databricks amongst others. Mphasis’ recent partnership with Kore.ai, will create strong collaborations that enhance the integration, implementation, development of solutions, and engineering of top-notch AI solutions. Through this strategic partnership, Mphasis will enhance its capabilities to revolutionize customer experience management and employee engagement for its enterprise clients.