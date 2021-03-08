MPL Nearing Unicorn Status Thanks To Virat Kohli Partnership

The Mobile Premier League (MPL) solidified its status as one of Asia’s biggest mobile gaming platforms with its endorsement deal with India cricket superstar and captain Virat Kohli.

In business and finance, a unicorn is a privately held startup company that has increased in value to over $1-billion. Venture capitalist Aileen Lee chose the term in 2013 due to the relative rarity of the phenomenon. The MPL is on the verge of becoming one, helped in no small part by their multi-year long association with Kohli.

In 2019, Kohli became tightly tied to the company after becoming invested in its parent firm Galactus Funware Technology. Following the investment, he became a brand ambassador for MPL, and things began to snowball pretty quickly. Since the association between Kohli and MPL started, the gaming platform’s user base has exploded to nearly 65-million users and sky-rocketed to a quite staggering $945-million. What’s more impressive is that MPL is only in its third year of operation, starting in September 2018.

“Virat is an inspiration to many Indians – young and old. His focus and dedication to developing his skills as a sportsperson and the never-say-die attitude he brings to everything that he does, has resonated well with fans around the world and with our brand. MPL believes that everyone can be a winner like Virat, and through our association with him, we hope to make mobile eSports more accessible to people across the country,” said Mobile Premier League co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas Kiran.

The Series D round of investment calls also netted the company a further $95-million in funding, coming just five months after securing another $90-million to grow into international markets outside of India and Indonesia. The total investment capital it has raised since its inception now totals around $225-million.

MPL secured its status among the India cricket fraternity by becoming official gaming partners of two India Premier League (IPL) teams, including Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

As the growth numbers above can attest to, the focus on Indian cricket by partnering with Kohli has been a stroke of genius for MPL. Cricket is an enormously popular sport in India. The IPL is its crowning glory – one report by The Economic Times suggested that as many as half of Indian TV viewers watched the tournament in 2020. For those who are interested in the sport, many brands offer online cricket betting tips and odds, such as LeoVegas Sport and 10CRIC.

The MPL gaming platform has over 60-million users in India and about another 3.5-million in Indonesia. The application has grown to include 70 games across multiple sporting codes and operates on Android and iOS devices.

The growth is by no means capped for them either. Without looking at global market potential, the Indian online gaming market was believed to be worth around $2.4-billion in 2020, up from a mere $600-million in 2017, and growth is not expected to slow down any time soon with data packages getting cheaper and the proliferation of mobile phones across the country.

The growth in users isn’t the only windfall MPL has received from its association with Kolhi either. Due to the solid relationship between the cricket and the gaming platform, a subsidiary of the company, MPL Sports, became the official kit sponsor and supplier and official merchandise partner of the Indian mens’ cricket team.

Early last year, the company also partnered with Pocket52, India’s first cryptographically secure online poker platform, to add poker to its online catalogue of games. The future holds for Kohli and MPL isn’t exactly clear at this stage as there are many ways to go, but it seems reasonably certain that it is destined to be bright and full of opportunity.