Mpower Joins Hands With India’s Youth To Raise Awareness Around Suicide Prevention: Gets Educational Institutes Onboard

India’s leading mental healthcare initiative, Mpower has planned a specially curated public awareness campaign to raise cognizance around suicide prevention. To mark ‘World Suicide Prevention Day, Mpower, an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust, has associated with renowned colleges to create an experiential impact, driving home the message that suicide can be prevented if one recognizes the symptoms and receives expert help throughout the difficult period. The events are scheduled to play out from 10th September 2022 to 13th September 2022. Power, also runs a 24×7 toll toll-free helpline number – 1800-120-820-050 with a chat and call facility free for anybody going through mental distress and needing quality expert counseling services for mental health concerns.

So far students from Whistling Woods International, Garware Institute of Career Education and Development, ATLAS SkillTech University, Sophia College, and Abhinav Shetkari Shikshan Mandal College (Bhayandar) have collaborated with Mpower.

According to WHO, for every suicide, there are likely 20 suicide attempts. The triennial theme “Creating Hope Through Action” for World Suicide Prevention Day, is the inspiration behind this activity. Mpower’s event aims to help destigmatize mental health, create awareness among people to value human life and extend support to the ones who are suffering. It is a clarion call from today’s youth to help, instead of ignoring, vilifying or labeling a person.

Dr. Neerja Birla, Founder & Chairperson, Mpower commented on the three-day event “In our society, suicide is seen as a crime, instead of turning a blind eye, we as a society, family and friends need to support them to overcome their difficulties. At Mpower this Suicide Prevention Day, we have collaborated with the youth to create awareness of suicide prevention through a public awareness campaign, as they are the future. They are the catalysts of the positive change we wish to see. At an early age, if one is taught to recognize and help themselves and their near ones, we can save so many precious lives which are lost due to negligence and inadequate mental healthcare.”

In line with the public awareness campaign, the associated educational institutes through a specially curated activity developed by their students will explain and spread awareness on the various facets of suicide prevention, identification, and solution.