Mr. Arvind Goenka of RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd. is new Chairman of The Plastics Export Promotion Council

The Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (PLEXCONCIL), the apex trade body for plastics exports sponsored by the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, announced the appointment of Mr Arvind Goenka (M/s. RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd.) as Chairman and Mr. Hemant Minocha (M/s. Rajiv Plastics Pvt Ltd.) as Vice Chairman amongst other office bearers of its newly constituted Committee of Administration (COA) after its recently held AGM.

The Regional Chairmen are as follows: Regional Chairman WEST – Mr Saurabh Kalani (M/s. Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.; Regional Chairman EAST – Mr. Prasan Lohia (M/s. Merino Industries Ltd.); Regional Chairman SOUTH – Mr. Y.V. Raman (M/s POCL Enterprises Ltd.); and Regional Chairman NORTH – Mr Vikram Bhadauria (M/s. Alok Maslebatches Pvt Ltd.). The Panel Chairmen are: Mr. Jagdish Gupta (M/s. Stylam Industries Ltd.) – Panel Chairman Floor Coverings, Leather Cloth & Laminates; Mr. Pradip Thakkar (M/s. Mechemco Industries) – Panel Chairman FRP Products; Mr. Dhruv Sayani (M/s. Crystal Plastics & Metallizing Pvt Ltd.) – Panel Chairman Consumer & Houseware; Mr. Benjamin Cherian (M/s. Raj Hair International P.Ltd.) – Panel Chairman Human Hair & Related Products; Mr. Vimalchand Rathod (M/s. Flair Pen and Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd.) – Panel Chairman Writing Instruments; Mr. Rajiv Chitalia (M/s. Electrofocus Electricals Pvt Ltd.) – Panel Chairman Miscellaneous Products; Mr. P. Mohan (M/s. Sakkthi Polymers) – Panel Chairman Pipes & Fittings; and Dr. S.S. Rajpathak (M/s. Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.) – Panel Chairman Cordage & Fishnets.

Mr. Arvind Goenka, Chairman, PLEXCONCIL, said, “Plastics are perhaps one of the most versatile products and are being increasingly used in a wide range of applications. We request Government to frame an attractive PLI scheme for boosting polymer production and becoming AtmaNirbhar. A PLI scheme is very important to enable manufacturers invest in plant & machinery and increase their capacity. Backed by strong government support-planned investment of over USD 50 million, as many as 10 plastic parks with state-of-the-art infrastructure are being set up to boost domestic production, employment and achieve environmentally sustainable growth.” He added, “I have made it my mission to focus on the Council’s primary objective of expanding our membership multi-fold in a 50,000 strong processing industry if we are to achieve our US$ 25 billion target. We have also identified 50 specific product groups that have immense export potential. The Council will provide credible information about export markets to its members regularly by way B2B exhibitions, seminars, participation in foreign exhibitions and also by way of setting up warehouses & permanent exhibitions in markets like USA & Europe.”

Talking about the key priorities, Mr. Goenka added, “PLEXCONCIL is of the view that the RoDTEP rates for plastics products should be fixed in line with MEIS rates. Indian processors are not at level playing field when comparing our cost of production to those enjoyed by our competitors in the ASEAN region. Logistics form a very integral part of export cost to plastics’ processors and this must be reduced in line with global average to boost our competitiveness. Logistic costs & Electricity costs are very high in India as compared to NEA countries. Either reasonable rates are offered to exporting units or a reasonable RoDTEP rates are fixed to partly compensate the extra costs. Free Trade Agreements need to be renegotiated to boost plastic exports. India’s plastics are mainly exported to Europe, North America and WANA region; and we urge the Government to forge a trade agreement with these regions/countries to increase opportunities and recognition for Indian manufactured products in these regions.”

Members of PLEXCONCIL have suggested that the Government should reduce the lead time for refunds (MEIS / GST) for exporters; reinstate GSP and sign an FTA with major export destinations particularly the United States; increase the rate of Drawback; simplify manufacturing and customs laws; improve the import clearance assessment systems; and work towards improving the Ease of Doing Business in India.

About Free Trade agreements, Mr. Goenka was of the view that India is losing on exports of Value added plastic goods for export to USA, UK, WANA regions due to no Free Trade Agreements and also not benefitting under the ASEAN & SAARC FTA’s as they were not negotiated favouring plastic finished goods exports. Rather they favour imports of plastic finished at NIL or highly preferential rates. Share of imports from India is less than 2% in case of UK & USA and less than 1% in case of EU-27 & ASEAN. Share in Africa’s imports is 4% and that with SAARC is only 15% for plastic goods. It would be his endeavor to bring this to the knowledge of the policy makers and request that existing FTA agreements be negotiated favoring plastic exports from India and new agreements be forged with importing blocs to increase presence of India’s plastics goods in the world market.

Comparison of Import of Value Added plastics from India & World Imports from WORLD Imports from INDIA India’s share US$ Million US$ Million Imports by USA 110000 1500 1.36% Imports by UK 24000 410 1.71% Hat Imports by EU-27 219000 1700 0.78% Imports by ASEAN 44000 358 0.81% Imports by WANA 24000 1000 4.17% Imports by SAARC 3250 508 15.63%

Profile of Mr. Arvind Goenka, Chairman, PLEXCONCIL: Mr. Goenka is the Managing Director of RMG Polyvinyl India Limited, which is India’s leading producer of PVC Floorings, PVC leather and PVC Geomembranes. This business was acquired by his family in the year 2004 and soon became the top exporter of PVC Floorings. The Company’s products are sold under the brand Wonderfloor which became a household name with its vast marketing & distribution countrywide network. Today the company is producing in excess of 40,000 MT of PVC Products and enjoys goodwill both in the domestic & export markets. Mr. Goenka hails from the business family of Goenkas of Rajasthan and his ancestors settled in the state of Bihar in the town Munger sometime in early 1900 where his grandfather Late Shri Dewan Bahadur Kedar Nath Goenka was accorded with the Knight’s title by the British for his philanthropic services to the community. Their businesses now provide the desired finances for such philanthropic activities under the “Corporate Social Responsibility” program and activities like running a charitable hospital, free education of Sanskrit language, free education to girl students are some activities being continued even today for the upliftment of the society. Mr. Goenka is also the secretary of their family Charity trust. Right after taking admission in University of Delhi, along with studies in the free time, Mr. Goenka would assist his father Mr Amarnath Goenka in the family business and acquired management skills & training from him. He acquired technical training at their factory in India & later on at their collaborators’ factory in Germany. Mr. Goenka is assisted by his brother Mr. Amitaabh Goenka in business and they manage the business by delegating authority & responsibility to senior managers who are specialists in their fields. He is in the business of manufacturing & export of PVC floorings & PVC leather. His company produces in excess of 25 Million sq meters of Floorings annually and having a turnover around 300 crores with exports to more than 25 countries including USA & Europe. Various speciality products like Anti-Microbial floorings for healthcare, Antiskid floorings with Silicon carbide for buses & rail coaches, Sports floorings for Gymnasiums, and floorings in rolls & planks for residential & commercial applications are produced in the factory located near New Delhi. The company is a Star Export house and has been the winner of Council’s Top export award for PVC Floorings since 2005.