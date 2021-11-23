Mr Dinesh Mahajan, Sr. Vice President, NexGen Energia has bagged the prestigious Indian Achievers’ Award 2021

New Delhi: Mr Dinesh Mahajan, Sr. Vice President, NexGen Energia Limited, a leading clean fuel energy company which is exploring opportunities to establish green diesel refineries and CBG production, has received the renowned Indian Achievers’ Award 2021 in business leadership for his contributions to nation-building by driving the waste to energy industry.

The awards were awarded to honour persons of Indian heritage on national and international forums in over 20 categories, including the Emerging Company Award.

Mr Mahajan received the prize for establishing a quality network of both CNG/CBG production and CNG/CBG/LNG Retail Outlet appointments through franchising routes in order to create a vision of a Green Energy revolution.

Mr Mahajan commented on the honour, saying, “We are incredibly happy to be recognised by the Indian Achievers’ Award 2021. This success is attributed to the guidance; support and encouragement of my mentor Dr.Piyush Dwivedi; who acted as a lighthouse to align us with his vision as the CBG Man of India. We think that our aim of being a globally respected catalytic partner in the manufacture and distribution of alternative energy for the world’s sustainable growth, as well as the most admired and desired firm in the world, will be accomplished in India soon.”

Mr Mahajan is a Proactive and multi-skilled professional, offering over 26 years in energy, Petrochemical and franchisee networks, executing multi-dimensional projects in multiple sectors in B2B & B2C categories products & services with proven strengths in corporate strategy, research, marketing and innovations on most competitive terms along with business development, operations & customer services.

Currently, he is spearheading the marketing & sales team of NexGen Energia to make a vision of Green Energy revolution by building a quality network of both CNG/CBG production & CNG/CBG/LNG Retail Outlet appointments through franchise routes. He is the person who is spearheading Waste to Wealth creation all over India and instrumenting the progress of internal & external stakeholders.