Mr. Faisu to unveil premium lifestyle products after the successful launch of ‘2407 Crush’ deodorant

Actor, model, youth icon, content creator, influencer – 24-year old Faisal Shaikh, known to millions as Mr. Faisu (Instagram @mr_faisu_07), is all set to unveil new premium lifestyle products after the successful launch of ‘2407 Crush’ deodorant, in collaboration with Super KOL Commerce. 2407 Crush by Mr. Faisu is a game-changing new fragrance that is the perfect blend of bold and charming. It gives you freshness that lasts twice as long as a regular deodorant, so you can have the perfect party, date, vacation or just a good old Monday morning with a little magic!

The inimitable Mr. Faisu says, “Since the launch of our flagship lifestyle brand 2407, fans from every single part of the country have showered 2407 Crush with all their love. Seeing the positive response for Crush, especially from the youth, we have a few more exciting products coming up under the 2407 brand. This will offer more variety and different experiences to the consumer, so we can’t wait to reveal them!”

The 2407 brand doesn’t shy from expanding its range. Earlier this year, Team 07 (which Mr. Faisu is a part of) launched a unique mobile gaming app, 2407 Premier League, which was downloaded by thousands of users within hours of its launch.

Talking about the new range, style icon Mr. Faisu says, “We started our brand ‘2407’ with the youth in mind. The idea is to make premium lifestyle products available to the masses. If anything, my journey from Linking Road to 13 million Instagram followers has taught me that ‘feeling like a star’ is very powerful. With 2407, we want everyone to feel like the most glamorous star, even on a college student budget.”

What makes a great deodorant? “Fragrance and feeling. That is our USP – a charming, premium fragrance that lasts all day long, without any harmful chemicals. Every day we get hundreds of messages about how the fans and consumers feel about the deodorant. I have seen so many great videos that people have made with 2407 Crush. The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” adds Mr. Faisu, the fashion icon.

When asked how he decided to start his own brand and product range, the adorable yet unassuming Mr. Faisu says, “When I started making videos, I was working as a sales representative on Linking Road in Bandra. I couldn’t afford any fancy product because of the financial limitations that a lot of struggling youth face. I even remember losing a job because I accidentally broke an expensive perfume bottle. After a lot of such ups and downs, our videos started going viral and millions of followers became a part of the ‘fam’.”

2407 Crush by Mr. Faisu is a bold, mesmerising new deodorant crafted to last long and make the right impression any time, every time. Made especially with the national crush Mr. Faisu and his fam in mind, it’s the perfect fragrance for a fun first date, a cool college party, and its special formula keeps you feeling fresh even at the after-party. With 2407 Crush by Mr. Faisu, confidence and undeniable charm are always just a spray away. 2407 Crush by Mr. Faisu is available on 2407go.com, Amazon and in-store at Reliance Smart outlets, serving youth pan-India.

Social media sensation Faisal Sheikh aka Mr Faisu is set to make his acting debut with ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s action thriller ‘Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes’. The show will also star model-actor Ruhi Singh. The young actors had recently featured in the music video of Salim-Sulaiman Merchant’s “Maangi Duaein”. Ekta Kapoor shared the teaser of the show that promises to be an adrenaline-pumping affair. Always a favourite with fans, Mr. Faisu urges them to give him feedback, “2407 is made for the fam. We want to hear from people about what they like, and where we can do better. Our team is constantly reaching out and talking to consumers. I would like to thank my fam for their support and request them to continue giving us their honest feedback, so we can keep on improving.”