Mr. LVLN Murty appointed as CEO of DVARA KGFS

Mumbai: Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Private Limited (Dvara KGFS), a leading NBFC operating in the remote rural parts of India, today, announced the appointment of Mr. LVLN Murty as the CEO, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Murty will take over from Mr. Joby C O, who has been the CEO of Dvara KGFS.

Mr. LVLN Murty joined Dvara KGFS as Chief Business Officer (CBO) in 2016 and got promoted as Deputy CEO in the year 2019. Working in the financial sector for over 15 years, he has a deep understanding of the industry and is working towards maximizing the financial well-being of every individual by providing complete access to financial services in remote rural India. With expertise across Operations, Sales, Channel Distribution, microfinance, Financial Inclusion, Customer Protection and Capacity Building for remote rural markets, Mr. Murty comes in with the experience of over 24 years.

Mr. Joby C O leaves behind a company with a strong and capable team that is trusted by customers and respected by peers in the industry and is well-positioned for further growth.

About Dvara KGFS –

Dvara KGFS, a systematically important NBFC in the Dvara Group regulated by RBI, works with a mission to maximize the financial well-being of every individual and every enterprise by providing complete access to financial services in remote rural India. Dvara KGFS has a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, spread across 48 Districts with 308 branches and more than 1.1 million enrolled customers.