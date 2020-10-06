Mr. Manoj Kumar Jha and Mrs. Poonam Jha of Kamakhya Jewels honoured with ET Industry leaders West 2020 award

Mr. Manoj Kumar Jha and Mrs. Poonam Jha of Kamakhya Jewels were honoured with the prestigious and most coveted Economic Times – ET Industry Leaders West 2020 Award. Kamakhya Jewels was recognized as ‘Outstanding Designer and Bridal Jewellery Brand’ as part of ET Industry Leaders West 2020 awards presentation.

Mr. Manoj Kumar Jha, Founder and MD, Kamakhya Jewels Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are very proud and privileged that Kamakhya Jewels, a jewel amongst jewellery brands, has been honoured and recognized by a prestigious brand like The Economic Times during such challenging ‘Mission Begin Again’ phase post-COVID-19. Our Company has always been a pioneer, thought-leader and innovator in Designer and Bridal Jewellery for B2B and B2C. Our unique technocrat approach is backed by strong People, Processes and seven Core Values namely Efficiency, Quality, Reliability, Innovation, Exemplary Services, Customised Designs and Enhancing Our Brand Equity. We offer the best Ds — Design, Diamonds and timely Delivery. Authentic third-party certification assures quality and trust. Our impeccable customer experience inspires loyalty and delight.”

Mrs. Poonam Jha, Founder and Director, Kamakhya Jewels Pvt. Ltd., added, “Kamakhya’s Designs are our best intellectual capital in terms of their uniqueness, their creativity and allure. Kamakhya evokes visions of beautiful jewellery – the fusion of art & generations of experience. We specialise in fine high-end designer jewellery. We help customers commemorate all those special occasions – they can select from a beautiful collection of stunning diamond bracelets, rings, pendant sets, chokers & ever-gorgeous chandelier, etc. We unveil a new award-winning collection every year, which makes customers fall in love and come to us again and again. Our Bespoke Bridal Jewellery is every woman’s dream come true.”

ET Now business channel will broadcast a special episode in mid-October featuring Mr. Manoj Kumar Jha and Mrs. Poonam Jha of Kamakhya Jewels being honoured with the prestigious and most coveted Economic Times – ET Industry Leaders West 2020 Award; with Kamakhya Jewels being recognized as ‘Outstanding Designer and Bridal Jewellery Brand’.

Mr. Manoj Kumar Jha dedicated the ET Industry Leaders Award to his grandfather, who won the President’s Medal twice and inspired them to follow the Technocrat approach since inception. Kamakhya Jewels always undertake third party audits for quality control. Gold jewellery is 100% BIS hallmarked. It has associations with eminent diamond certification bodies such as IGI, GIA and SGL. Mr. Jha is a member actively involved in various roles (including as Director on Board) with apex national trade bodies such as GJEPC, GJC, IBJA and other niche exclusive industry bodies such as NDMC (Natural Diamond Monitoring Committee). Kamakhya Jewels sources the best diamonds from the renowned international trusted brands such as De Beers and Alrosa amongst others.

Kamakhya Jewels Pvt. Ltd., which was established in the year 2003, is a leading manufacturer, exporter of Designer, Bespoke, Bridal and Fashion jewellery. It is one of the most reputed manufacturers in the Indian B2B and B2C business of the gems and jewellery sector. It creates beautiful jewellery — the fusion of art and technology backed by generations of experience. Kamakhya Jewels give their customers with excellent & uncompromising services & quality. The team comprises professionally trained designers, gemologists & highly skilled technical staff and workers at their 5,000+ sq. ft. showroom-factory in Mumbai and another one in Kolkata. It believes in offering customized and bespoke designer jewellery by a creatively experienced designer team. It generally makes a unique & master design for every customer instead of generalizing the design to everyone. Each jewellery masterwork is an expression of the heart, mind & soul of the person who gifts it & the person who wears it. Kamakhya Jewels is a perfect reflection of new beginnings promises… journeys… achievements and celebrations.

Kamakhya Jewels unveils a new award-winning collection every year for men and women. One of their most popular and memorable collections is the “Precious Touch to Heart” collections. Kamakhya Jewels collections are born of exquisite design & skills, fashioned with the rarest, most brilliant diamonds & precious stones studded in gold, all conceived by the designers and their boundless imagination. Customers can select from the beautiful collection of stunning diamond bracelets, rings, pendant set, chokers & ever-gorgeous chandelier, etc. The company also specialises in fine high-end designer jewellery, using all shapes of diamonds & precious stones. The company runs its business with the highest moral values & ethics — making sure their clients are happy with their purchase. Kamakhya jewels take pride itself on having topmost clientele throughout India & internationally (the Middle East is a major market). The Company strives to provide customers with excellent & uncompromising service resulting in customer delight.

Kamakhya Jewels is process-driven and use a structured customer-centric approach. There is a micro-level inspection of every customer relationship and customer order. It deploys the Account Manager customer-centric model where there are 3-levels including the MD’s involvement in key customers. The Company is People-Centric and employer-friendly. It undertakes the training of staff on a regular basis. It conducts people’s audit. It trains them on various subjects such as relationship management, salesmanship, confidence building, etc. Its churn rate is less than 5% and it retained all employees during the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

Kamakhya Jewels have undertaken many new initiatives for customers such as Pathasala, FREE online education and generic promotion during the recent lockdown. Kamakhya team saw a gap in the retail showrooms which many times, lose business, not because of pricing or customer preferences, but inadequate staff training. Hence, it came up with free for all initiative that focuses on staff training and development. The response was beyond imagination and it managed to train thousands of retail staff during the lockdown. Various subjects such as relationship management, salesmanship, confidence building, etc., were given key importance. The faculty comprised top-of-line experts of the jewellery industry. The Company organized these seminars in many regional languages as well.

Kamakhya Jewels was the proud winner of GJTCI Excellence Award 2018 held at YMCA International Centre Ahmedabad on 2nd October 2018. Mr. Manoj Jha was bestowed with the Chairman’s Award by the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) for his outstanding leadership skills as Convener for Manthan and Finance; Co-Convener for Labham and support for GST seminar.