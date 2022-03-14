Mr. Manu Monga, Sr. VP, Axis Bank – Digital transformation joins Ventura Securities as Executive Director

March,14,2022 Mumbai: Ventura Securities – a leading financial services company, announced a major strengthening of its online digital strategy as it moves towards its next phase of growth by appointing Mr. Manu Monga as Executive Director. In this role, he will be responsible for strengthening the company’s digital capabilities and will lead the next phase of growth for the company with a digital-first approach.

Commenting on the appointment, Hemant Majethia, CEO at Ventura Securities Ltd said, “Digital has been the key area of growth for Ventura and will continue to be so. He has a clear vision for the future of digital, marketing, and innovation and can strengthen a strategic team to execute the vision at Ventura. We are delighted to onboard Manu and we believe his extensive experience and domain knowledge will add tremendous value to the organisation. We look forward to extending our support in his journey.”

Talking about his new role, Manu Monga, Executive Director, Ventura Securities Ltd, said, “The last two years has truly been transformational for the financial services sector, digital has totally changed the way consumers interact and engage with service providers. I look forward to working with a fantastic team of industry veterans who have built a solid foundation for Ventura to digitally pivot from. The tailwinds are with us and this is the right time to accelerate the digital growth agenda”

Manu has more than two decades of diverse experience ranging from working for some of the largest financial services companies to the start-up space. His work portfolio consists of launching an online travel start-up, setting up direct-to-consumer growth channels, and digital innovation. In his last assignment, Manu worked with Axis Bank for more than 7 years as Senior Vice President, Digital Banking and Transformation handling New Product Development, Growth, and Marketing. Prior to Axis, Manu has many experiences in other companies like Musafir.com, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Spice telecom.