Mr. Nadir Godrej honored with ‘Most Respected Indian Industrialist of the Year’ Award

Bangalore, February 11, 2023: Mr. Nadir Godrej was presented with the ’Most Respected Indian Industrialist of the Year’ Award by Hurun India for significantly contributing to the country’s growth by presenting innovative products and solutions to India through the business.

Hurun India’s annual ‘Most Respected Entrepreneurs Dinner’ was curated to be an evening celebrating a confluence of ideas of like-minded entrepreneurs and leaders from across generations and seasons in Indian business. Journeys and contributions to India Inc by some of India’s leading entrepreneurs were celebrated and brought to light through the awards ceremony.