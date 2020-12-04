Mr. Pao from the House of Smart Chef launches its 3rd Outlet at Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Mr. Pao, the popular pao chain popular known for its best paos with an Indian twist, has become a name that’s on the favourite list of every foodie. With an appetite as big as that of its customers, the famed pao chain is now heading for aggressive expansion across the capital city and NCR regions

Mr. Pao, an Indian Pao chain is now on a mission to expand its base to the capital region of Delhi. After a massive success in the NCR Region of Gurugram and a QSR outlet in Vijay Nagar, Delhi, Mr. Pao has launched itself at Kamla Nagar.

Mr. Pao is a brainchild of Sagar & Sahil Arora both foodies at heart followed their instinct to create the brand.Based on its USP’S Innovation, Purity and mindfulness the brother duo Sagar and Sahil Launched Mr. Pao.

The food outlets are for Drive Thru take away and can be ordered online on www.mrpao.in and other food delivery apps.