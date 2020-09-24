Mr.Pao on an Expansion Spree ..

Mr. Pao, an Indian Pao chain is now on a mission to expand its base to the capital region of Delhi. After a massive success in the NCR Region of Gurugram, Mr. Pao is all set to launch itself in the North Delhi region.

Founded by two Lifestyle globetrotters, Sagar and Sahil, both foodies at heart followed their instinct

to create Mr. Pao. Based on its USP’S Innovation, Purity and mindfulness the brother duo Sagar and Sahil Launched Mr. Pao. The food outlets are for Home Delivery only and can be ordered online on www.mrpao.in and food delivery apps.

In times of Coronavirus when all the delivery platforms are taking extra precautions in dealing with their orders, Home-grown Indian food chain, Mr. Pao is also taking precautionary measures in its departments of logistics, operations and human resources. The parent company of Mr. Pao i.e Smart Chef LLP is taking steps to ensure the utmost precaution and safety of its employees and customers.