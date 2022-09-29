Mr. Rajnikant D. Shroff, Chairman and Managing Director of UPL Ltd. bestowed Lifetime recognition award by Shri Bhagwanth Khuba

New Delhi, 29 September 2022 – At the 11th National Petrochemicals Awards by Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Mr. Rajnikant Shroff, the founder of UPL Ltd. has been conferred with life Time Recognition Award in the Field of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

The award was held at New Delhi in the presence of renowned dignitaries like Shri Arun Baroka, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals and Professor Shishir Sinha, Director General of CIPET, and representatives of industries, academia and R&D institutions were also present.

The scientist turned entrepreneur and equal opportunity crusader, Mr. Shroff, CMD, UPL Ltd. said, “I am honoured to be recognized for the Lifetime recognition Award. “I have always been a strong nationalist at heart, and I am eternally grateful for all the opportunities I had to be a part of the growth of our great nation. I would like to, extend my deepest gratitude to the government of India for this distinguished accolade. It is truly a humbling experience. I would also like to congratulate my fellow awardees and thank them for their respective contributions to our country.”

With a professional career that spans over more than 50 years, Mr. Shroff has been spearheading a larger purpose that is, to expand industrialization of agrochemical sector in India, saving foreign exchange for the country by manufacturing standard quality products at affordable prices for the Indian farmer. He believes, that the purpose of science and technology is only achieved if the products are affordable to be adopted by small-holding farmers.

In line with the National Policy on Petrochemicals announced in April 2007, the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals (DCPC), Government of India has set up an Award Scheme to promote meritorious innovations and inventions in the field of polymeric materials, products, manufacturing process areas of national and social importance. The ultimate objective is to develop and maintain the petrochemical industry as a globally competitive industry using eco-friendly processes & technologies.

In the current edition of 11th National Petrochemicals Awards, 351 nominations were received, out of which five nominations were selected as Winners, six as Runners-up and one for life time recognition.