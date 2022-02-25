Mr. Sandeep Engineer, CMD, Astral Ltd. conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 by The Economic Times Polymers

February 25th, 2022, Ahmedabad : Mr. Sandeep Engineer, Chairman and Managing Director of Astral Ltd. has been honoured with The Economic Times Polymers Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 for his exemplary contribution to the piping industry. He has revolutionized the piping industry by introduced CPVC pipes in India and has achieved excellence in terms of quality, service and innovation.

The Economic Times Polymers Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 was presented at a formal ceremony held in Mumbai on 24th February, 2022. The who’s who from the manufacturing and piping industry had gathered for the award ceremony.

Accepting the award, Mr. Sandeep Engineer, Chairman and Managing Director, Astral Ltd. said, “It is with immense gratitude that I accept this prestigious award from a forum like The Economic Times. Being recognised for your work and rigor is a rewarding feeling and is a testament of our efforts in the right direction. I would like to share this award with my team at Astral, my friends, family, and colleagues who always believed in my vision of providing exceptional piping solutions in India. At the organizational level, we have continually strived and we will strive to deliver innovative and best-in-class products and services to our customers. We believe in giving back to the society by creating environmentally sustainable products and develop environment friendly projects. We hope to inspire other individuals and organizations to step forward & contribute towards innovation and sustainable technology to provide better products and services for people in India while scaling newer heights and marking higher milestones”.

Sandeep Engineer is a first generation entrepreneur and the founder of Astral Poly Technik Limited now known as Astral Limited. Under his leadership, the company has evolved to become India’s leading building material manufacturing brand. He is known as the pioneer of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) pipes in India, which created its acceptance after a strong push in the plumbing sector.