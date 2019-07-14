Mr. Sandeep Marwah hosts a workshop by Italian Designer Mr. Angelo Garini

A workshop was organised by renowned designer from Italy Mr. Angelo Garini, wherein he emphasized on wedding and event planning.It was an interesting conversation while one plan their destination weddings. He spoke about how much it costs, what time it takes to plan a destination weddings, he spoke about his past experience .

As he is an interior designer as well, he shared some tips with the students; he shared his experience about the challenges prevailing in the design industry. How you can make your designs unique.

Mr. Sandeep Marwah Founder and Chancellor AAFT University said “I would like to thank Mr. Angelo who took time from his busy scheduled for our students; this University aims to foster a formal structure for media education and training and we will keep on doing these kind of activities “

