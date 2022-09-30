Mr. Sanjay Palve, Senior Managing Director, Essar Capital Ltd. on today’s RBI Monetary Policy. Also attached is his picture for your use. Would be grateful if you could use the quote.

“MPC’s decision announced today of hiking repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9% was broadly along the expected lines. With the financial markets and the global economy facing a turmoil due to various geo political reasons are alarming high inflation levels. RBI’s stand to stay predictable this time with the focus remaining squarely on inflation will help alleviate market sentiments. Despite global headwinds, RBI’s optimism on growth has been significant inclined towards impressive performance of the economy in the last few months. India being placed at a much better place as against other high inflation economies projects an progressive economic situation.”