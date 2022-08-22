Mr. Saurabh Baishakhia of USHA anticipates rise in sales this festive season

“Festivals make up the heart and soul of Indian communities, bringing with them a sense of joy and happiness amongst all. At Usha, we begin witnessing an upsurge in demand starting with Rakshabandhan, Onam, and Ganesh Chaturthi, leading all the way to Durga Pujo, Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, and Gurupurab, and Christmas in December. It is safe to say that this season is most critical for consumer durables majors like ours. We have already begun preparing our logistical strategies in order to cater to the demand and we expect an increase of 25% (Y-O-Y) in our overall sales/revenue during H2 this year.

This year, we expect consumers across urban and rural markets are going to be inclined toward purchasing products that provide value, ease, and convenience to their daily lives. New-age Indian shoppers have recently been pivoting from being price-conscious to being value-conscious instead, and this trend is likely to continue well into the festive season sales as well. Aligning with our consumer-first approach, we lean on consumer insights to develop products that are in sync with what the customer desires, and our product offerings range across categories as well as price points. We will also be announcing a host of exciting offers and schemes across our categories to make our products more affordable to consumers during these months.

We are working to enhance our in-store shopper experience across retail and company-owned outlets in India. Furthermore, given the increasing relevance of rural towns and their rising contribution to rising sales of branded,high-quality home appliances, Usha is working with its distributors to ensure last-mile connectivity during the festive season. Penetrating into the hinterlands of India is sure to open up new growth avenues for businesses, as rural is pegged to be among the primary drivers for economic development and progress this year.”