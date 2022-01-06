Mr Sohrab Khan appointed as Senior Revenue Manager at Sheraton Grand Pune & Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar

With over 6 years of experience, Sohrab brings with him a vast understanding of the Hospitality sector

Marriott International announces the appointment of Sohrab Khan as the Sr. Revenue Manager at Sheraton Grand Pune and Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar. He comes with a robust skillset of developing effective business strategies, optimizing distribution, and revenue forecasting. Prior to this assignment, he has worked for various hospitality brands including Marriott International, Radisson Blu, and Ascott Limited.

In his new role, Sohrab will be responsible for building and driving the overall revenue management strategy for the brand. He will also look after the company’s revenue function alongside the development and implementation of the right rate strategy. He will also help the brand to maintain a trajectory of growth, maximizing overall revenue and identifying new business opportunities.

Sohrab holds a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management from University of Huddersfield. Post completing the degree he started his career with Ascott Limited as Management Trainee and moved to Radisson Blu Cavelossim Beach Resort as a reservation executive. He became a Marriott International family member in 2017 as a Cluster Revenue Manager at Bengaluru overseeing all the Marriott Hotels in Bengaluru. In his last assignment, he was working as a Cluster Revenue Manager for Marriott Pune overseeing operations for all the 10 hotels.

We are Sheraton Grand Pune and Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar welcomes him on board and are certain that he will be a great asset to our organization.

About Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

Located in the center of the city, Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel is a 5-star haven for business and leisure travelers. Artfully balancing contemporary comfort with India’s old-world grandeur, our stylishly appointed accommodations welcome you with signature amenities, modern essentials and the refreshing Sheraton Sleep Experience. Ignite your senses with authentic Awadhi cuisine, bountiful buffets, and inspiring views at our hotel’s fine dining restaurants. Spend the day exploring legendary attractions, including Osho Ashram, Shaniwar Wada Fort, The Mills, Pune Airport, Railway Station, and Phoenix Mall. Celebrate and succeed in our hotel’s grand meeting spaces, enhanced by modern AV equipment, experienced planners, and custom catering. Punctuate an unforgettable day of business or sightseeing with a restorative massage or personalized wellness therapy at our luxury spa. A stylish fixture on the Pune skyline, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel is a modern 5-star sanctuary of style, luxury and convenience.

Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards® and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.