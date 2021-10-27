Mr. Sudarshan Jain,Secretary-General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Allianceappointed as Chairperson of IIHMR University, Jaipur

Mr. Sudarshan Jain took over as the Chairperson of IIHMR University, Jaipur,a renowned post-graduate research University. The University a pioneerhigher education institution in the country dedicated to the improvement in standards of health through better management of healthcare and related programme through management education, research, training, consultation, and institutional networking in a national and global perspective.

Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University welcomed the new chairperson Mr. Sudarshan Jain in a formal function organised in the University. Dr. Sodani said that the IIHMR University will be able to achieve new heights in higher education space under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Sudarshan Jain, a renowned global healthcare expert who have significantly contributed in building businesses, brands, teams, and people. He has been instrumental in shaping the healthcare policies and improving access to healthcare with government and global partners. Mr. Sudarshan Jain is the Secretary-General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Senior Advisor – Apax Partners and Board member of multiple organizations. Mr Jain is also the Chair of International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (IGBA) for 2021. He has served in several leadership positions for over 40 years in healthcare industry and was formerly the Managing Director at Abbott Healthcare Solutions.

On taking over as the Chairperson of the IIHMR University Mr.Sudarshan Jain, said, “IIHMR University is a leading Health Management Research institute in the country and has establishedits name due to significant work done in creating leaders and managers for health care industry and providing evidence for policy-making and programme management. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of an institution of such high stature. After the COVID-19, the Healthcare industry has seen a tremendous shift and there is an urgent need to revisualize and strengthen the healthcare sector in India as well as to adapt to the changing times and I am sure that IIHMR University will lead this change in India. He also added that “I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for our country, where the needs of healthcare are increasing rapidly, and we will be working towards developing IIHMR University into the healthcare hub of India.

On this occasion, Trustee-Secretary of IIHMR Dr. SD Gupta, was also present and said, “IIHMR University is in the hands of a stalwart industry professional with a diverse experience and expertise. The governance of IIHMR University will be more institutionalised and prioritised with an experience that is brought in by Mr. Sudarshan Jain.