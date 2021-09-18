Mr. Vikramjiet Roy Recognized as One of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

India: Mr. Vikramjiet Roy, the Managing Director of Maccaferri in India and the Regional CEO of the India South East Asia Pacific (ISEAP) region at the Officine Maccaferri Group has been recognized as one of India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 in a study conducted by Great Place to Work. The distinct study was conducted to gain insight into the various ways in which organizations dealt with the VUCA environment intensified by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

VUCA is an acronym, which stands for “Volatile,” “Uncertain,” “Complex,” and “Ambiguous.” It is often used to reflect the turbulent and unpredictable forces of change that could affect organizations and helps recognize the need for new approaches and behaviors to manage the same. Acknowledging leaders for their unmatched dedication and management of the new normal in the world of business, Mr. Roy managed to secure this position among India’s 75 best frontrunners.

Under Mr. Roy’s dynamic leadership, Maccaferri as an organization went above and beyond to ensure employee safety and wellbeing, redefined the business models, and established strong business continuity practices to successfully stride through the testing times. His ability to be decisive and agile while framing strategies helped Maccaferri thrust the new normal on both businesses and the work force in a coherent manner.

Speaking on the win, Mr. Vikramjiet Roy said, “It’s an absolute honor to be recognized as one of the India’ best leaders in Times of Crisis. Amidst the uncommon and demanding situation, at Maccaferri we recognized that there is a need for building a new business model which is flexible and adaptable to every situation. Making our mission to adopt all necessary safety standards for our employees while keeping in mind out business commitments, we believe preparedness and precaution is the only way out. A big congratulation to the other 74 best leaders of India, I am delighted to share this honor with them.”

Ms. Mahua Chakrabarty, Regional HR Head of the ISEAP region at the Officine Maccaferri Group added, “The unprecedented COVID – 19 pandemic made us more aware of the uncertainty and vulnerability of the industry and hence we worked towards achieving the well-being of our employees across divisions. Our focus was to support our staff adapt seamlessly adapt to new normal. We are grateful to be recognized for our efforts. We were amongst the first in the industry to adopt a work-from-home model and Mr. Roy worked relentlessly to ensure our employees have a smooth transition for the same. He dedicatedly interacted with the staff every week to discuss work as well their concerns. Facilities like home-office furniture, doctor on call, vaccination and sanitization drives, were all part of his methodology/vision to keep the work going in a safe manner.”

This study by “Great Place to Work” was a short impact survey conducted on the Maccaferri cross-sections of employees to understand their experience during these challenging times.