MRG Foundation begins vaccination for employees and teaching staff

MRG Foundation, the CSR arm of reputed real estate group MRG World begins the vaccination drive as a gesture of care for all of its real estate wing MRG World and it’s education wing The Shri Ram Wonder Years Pre School and MRG School office employees, staff members. Around 150 people got their first dose of Covishield in the age group of 18-60 years, in the premises of MRG School, Rohini. The group has conducted this drive successfully in association with Yatharth Hospital.

The management on ground and medical staff made sure the distancing guidelines were being followed during the vaccination drive. A very well-structured plan for injecting the individuals was in place for avoiding overcrowding. All of the people were directed to come with double masks and their Aadhar ID proof to verify online slots booked. The employees and their family members receiving the vaccine jabs were also observed for half an hour in the observation room.

“We are all going to come out of this difficult situation by extending help to others. This vaccination drive is our effort to do our bit for the MRG family. Each member is important to us, and we will make sure they get vaccinated timely in appropriate conditions. We are grateful to our medical partners, and the team of volunteers present on ground who have made this possible,” said Rajat Goel, Joint Managing Director, MRG World.