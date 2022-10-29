MRG School Celebrates Gratitude Week: the Week of Giving

MRG School never fails to inculcate the values of love and gratitude among its students and enhance the feeling of thanksgiving for all that has been provided to them. In this series, students of MRG School celebrated ‘Gratitude Week: The Week Of Giving’ to mark the birthday of Mr. Davender Kumar, Chairman, MRG Group. A number of activities were held for students of every class, along with the enthusiastic participation of their parents and grandparents as well. Thanksgiving was not only limited to the school but also to different sections of society.

MRG School donated a 65-inch LED TV to an old age home in contribution to Helpage India as a token of love and respect to the elderly group of our society. Apart from this, several activities were held for students of various classes. A special dance program was held for students’ mothers, whereas a cricket match was organised for the fathers. The grandparents wholeheartedly participated in a singing jubilee, Antakshari, where everyone enjoyed the event thoroughly.

“It is our extreme privilege to give back to the society that has led us to what we are today. Celebrating the gratitude week was an enriching feeling for us as well as our students. They learned the importance of giving and the value of every age group for showering us with the blessings and experiences that provide us with a ray of guidance. We’ve also installed ‘I Love MRG’ gothic for all those who love our organisation and cherish being a part of it. We shall leave no stone unturned to contribute to society in the future,” said Ms. Anshu Mital, Principal, MRG School.

