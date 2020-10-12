MRG World launches ‘Kharido Dukaan aur Jeeto Makaan’ Mega Carnival offers

MRG World, a leading player in the affordable housing segment has recently launched a campaign ‘Kharido Dukaan aur Jeeto Makaan’ for its Gurugram based commercial and residential projects. Taking into account the feedback received from interested buyers during the lockdown, MRG World planned a campaign which will help them deliver their buyers a double offer deal. The campaign launched in Mega Carnival promises all the buyers assured gifts like Gold coin, Activa Scooter, home appliances like the refrigerator and Air conditioner, electronic gadgets like Laptop with every shop booking in Bazaar. Once all the shop bookings are completed, a lucky draw would be conducted via the coupons shared with shop owners. One lucky contender will be winning a residential unit at MRG’s residential project in Gurugram.

MRG World’s Bazaar situated in Sector 89, 90, 93 Gurugram has a total of around 269 shops starting from INR 20 lakhs. Surrounded by residential projects, with seamless connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, NH8 & Main Pataudi Road, these road facing double height shops are planned to become the commercial hubs. Bazaar also has a wide approach and ample parking space provision to add to customers’ ease. Designed with the theme of new-age retail concepts, shops here can be easily customized as per the brand needs to generate maximum returns, if one is planning to establish a long-term investment channel. Well-lighted and ventilated corridors around the whole area of Bazaar will add to the visitor’s recreation experience.

Speaking on the campaign announcement, Mr. Vikas Garg, Deputy Managing Director, MRG World said, “As we move forward in the market recovery phase, establishing a strong relationship with our customers has become more essential. People who are willing to invest now are mapping the market carefully and seeking the best deals. With the festive season approaching, we are expecting campaigns like ‘Kharido Dukaan aur Jeeto Makaan’ would be incentivizing the buyers and making an impactful difference in our commercial projects. The residential and commercial projects near Dwarka Expressway hold immense potential to become realty hotspots and promise high future returns. Our efforts are directed to help the retailers and brands grow in a conducive environment.”

MRG Bazaar at all three locations would be providing almost 900+ direct job opportunities, when fully operational. Additionally, there is also a unique offer for brokers and associates to win a Harley Davidson bike, who manage to achieve the closure in procuring the booking amount from shop owners.