Mrig Sight Media celebrating 2nd Year of Anniversary

Noida 28th August 2022: Mrig Sight Media established in 2020, has reached the milestone of its 2nd year of business. Mrig Sight Media and its team provide credible and comprehensive marketing services such as Branding, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Public Relations for different companies. Mrig Sight Media will achieve its vision by creating a service delivery model with “Brand Value” at the core of it. Developing credible marketing strategies, for every client, on time. It is an Evolving Global and self-sustaining Marketing agency.

Rahul Ranjan founded the firm and has served as its President since its inception. Rahul Ranjan stated that “Over the last 2 years, Mrig Sight Media has grown consistently expanding our skills and capabilities to serve a wide range of clients not only in our focus area of central India but also across the country. I’m so fortunate that exceptional experts have joined our team over the years, and that we have had a continuously growing client base. I’m truly excited to see our firm in the years ahead as we continue to expand our capabilities and grow into new markets.”

About Mrig Sight Media: Mrig Sight Media is a newly arrived Global Branding and Marketing agency. We help companies to grow your brand value globally with modern methods of marketing and realistic ideas. We connect globally with various partners and we help our clients increase their brand value to the next level through PR, Media Collaboration, Social Media Marketing and Events.

About Managing Director: Rahul Ranjan has more than 8 years of experience in the field of Marketing, Business Development, Media Relations & Client Relations. He has worked with some of the big brands in India and abroad like, Google, Imperial Air, Vibrant Gujarat, Vogue wedding show, CIO 200 award, SME Channel summit, and Awards, Vanilla Moon, etc., the list is very long. He has a massive hold on managing clients, Brand Building, Marketing, and social media. He contributed much to the organization goals and targets. His performance proved to be among the most effective in the organization. Moreover, he demonstrated excellent behavior and attitude during his work. He is very truthful, reliable, and sociable. He is also a pleasant person to talk to and work with within a team.